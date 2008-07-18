Fuss-Free Summer Beauty

Jul 18, 2008 @ 1:05 pm
Smashbox Fusion Body Bronzing Powder & Brush Set
Smashbox Fusion Body Bronzing Powder & Brush Set
A number one essential for any summer: sun-kissed skin! Get the look sans long hours baking in the sun with Smashbox's multi-color press that uses red earth minerals to deliver a glow of the most natural-looking shade. Sweep this bronze over arms, legs, face or anywhere you need a luminous look.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $55; qvc.com
Courtesy of Smashbox
Nude Smoothing Body Refiner
pinterest
Nude Smoothing Body Refiner
So you've put off trips to the gym all winter long and are rushing to get summer ready? Test out the Soothing Body Refiner from Nude, an eco-friendly skincare line founded by Bryan Meehan. Made with natural ingredients like organic mountain ash, ginko and green coffee, this light formula works to moisturize and fight cellulite.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $70; barneys.com
Courtesy of Nude
29 Cosmetics Reserves Grape Seed Age Protecting Moisturizing Lipstick SPF 20
pinterest
29 Cosmetics Reserves Grape Seed Age Protecting Moisturizing Lipstick SPF 20
With 29 Cosmetics SPF lipstick you can test out this summer's trendy pink and coral lip shades while simultaneously protecting your lips. Infused with grape seed extract, the lipstick's antioxidant enriched formula helps guard the lips from environmental pollutants and the harmful effects of free radicals. The result: lips stay smooth and hydrated with a kiss of color.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $24; neimanmarcus.com
Courtesy of 29 Cosmetics
La Fresh SPF 30 Sunscreen Travel Wipes
pinterest
La Fresh SPF 30 Sunscreen Travel Wipes
Even moderate exposure to the sun's ultraviolent rays can damage skin so it's a good idea to protect yourself whether you're spending a long day soaking on beach or an afternoon about town. Skip toting around sun care products (and potential meltdown messes at the bottom of your beach bag) and say hello to La Fresh's sunscreen travel wipes. With four single-use SPF 30 towelettes in each pack, you'll reduce risks of skin aging, skin cancer, and other harmful effects of sun right from your pocket.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $5/set of 4; lafreshgroup.com
Courtesy of La Fresh
Bath and Body Works Shade-to-Order Self Tanning Body Lotion
pinterest
Bath and Body Works Shade-to-Order Self Tanning Body Lotion
Bath and Body Works Shade-to-Order Self Tanning Body Lotion incorporates a unique system that allows you to control your color for an even tan you wont have to wait all summer to achieve. Its as simple as adjusting the setting on the chamber: change the color to darker for places that tan quicker like face and legs, or start out with a lighter shade and gradually deepen your shade.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $19; bathandbodyworks.com
Courtesy of Bath and Body Works
Stila Summer Eyeshadow Palette
pinterest
Stila Summer Eyeshadow Palette
With a range of golds, bronzes and other eye-popping colors, Stila's new eye shadow palette is the perfect all-in-one for sweet daytime or dramatic nighttime eyes. This season's shades are of a lighter wash (making them great companions to sun-kissed skin) and the palette incorporates colors that can be used as a base, in the eye's crease, or as a bold liner.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $40; sephora.com
Courtesy of Stila
John Frieda Frizz-Ease Night Cream Serum Overnight Repair Formula
pinterest
John Frieda Frizz-Ease Night Cream Serum Overnight Repair Formula
Between chlorine, salt water and the sun, hair can really take a beating in the summertime. This silicon-based serum is designed to combat those elements and repair dry, damaged and frizzy hair while you sleep. The light formula absorbs quickly, so there will be no signs of product on your pillows.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $10; walgreens.com
Courtesy of John Frieda
Whish Flawless Bump Fighter
pinterest
Whish Flawless Bump Fighter
Bikini season calls for frequent hair removal and the Flawless Bump Fighter banishes ingrown hairs and irritations that follow suit. The travel-size gel-which consists of wheat-germ, papaya, willow-bark and black-walnut extracts-can be used on your bikini area, legs, eyebrows or anywhere else you shave or wax. Best of all, this quick-drying formula settles clear, so you can apply and go.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $22.50; whishbody.com
Courtesy of Whish
Sally Hansen Color Quick Fast Dry Nail Color Pen
pinterest
Sally Hansen Color Quick Fast Dry Nail Color Pen
You'll always be ready for a quick touch-up or complete polish with these clickable nail color pens. They come in fun summer colors-such as hot pink, orange and red-with a formula that incorporates vitamins A, C, and E to help condition nails. Your afternoons spent waiting at the nail salon are now free again.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $8 each; walgreens.com
Courtesy of Sally Hansen
Victoria's Secret Heavenly Kiss Angel Mist
pinterest
Victoria's Secret Heavenly Kiss Angel Mist
Save your Chanel No. 5 for the winter; summer calls for Victoria's Secret limited-edition Heavenly Kiss. Inspired by their top-selling perfume, Dream Angels Heavenly-with notes of vanilla, red berry, freesia petals, and jasmine-the scent is light and sweet without being overly floral or fruity. Try it in the au de parfum or the lighter Angel Mist.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $22; victoriassecret.com
Courtesy of Victoria's Secret
Kanebo 38°C Silk Performance Mascara (Separating & Lengthening)
pinterest
Kanebo 38°C Silk Performance Mascara (Separating & Lengthening)
Kanebo fans like Julia Stiles can now lounge poolside without a worry in their new waterproof mascara. Kanebo 38°C Silk Performance Mascara divides and elongates lashes while giving a boost of volume. The unique formula contains a one-of-a-kind thermo-sensitive technology that won't budge until you wash with water that is 38ºC (or 100.4°F). So hit the pool because your mascara's not going anywhere.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $30; saksfifthavenue.com
Courtesy of Kanebo
Amore Pacific Moisture Bound Skin Energy Hydration Delivery System
pinterest
Amore Pacific Moisture Bound Skin Energy Hydration Delivery System
Quench your thirsty summer skin with the travel-sized version of this hydrating spray. Unlike traditional water-based skin mists that can strip skin of moisture, this oil-free formula contains bamboo sap and matsutake mushroom which helps hydrate skin. The system is suitable for all skin types and can be used over makeup (blot face with a tissue to remove excess oils first), so spray up! A happy face awaits.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $35/2.7oz.; neimanmarcus.com
Courtesy of Amore Pacific
Lippmann Collection 'Soul Mission' Cosmeceutical Foot Scrub
pinterest
Lippmann Collection 'Soul Mission' Cosmeceutical Foot Scrub
Your poor feet get a ton of exposure in summer (thanks, cute sandals!) which can cause cracked heels and overall dryness. Put your best foot forward by scrubbing with Lippmann's Soul Mission. The grapefruit crystal foot scrub exfoliates with the help of Dead Sea salt while essential oils help hydrate. One small step in your beauty regimen, one giant leap toward pedicure-perfect feet.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $38; nordstrom.com
Courtesy of Lippmann Collection
Philosophy Never Let Them See You Shine Oil And Shine Control Velvet Touch Primer
pinterest
Philosophy Never Let Them See You Shine Oil And Shine Control Velvet Touch Primer
The sun is shining, but that doesn't mean you have to! Philosophy's velvet touch primer dramatically reduces the appearance of oil and large pores while protecting skin from the elements with a blend of antioxidants. This mattifying gel creates a smoother base for makeup applying and is a good alternative to blotting papers.

BUY ONLINE NOW: $20; philosophy.com
Courtesy of Philosophy
Parissa 2 in 1 Roll-On Body Sugar
pinterest
Parissa 2 in 1 Roll-On Body Sugar
This easy to use roll-on kit is worth a try for summer hair removal. Roll the body sugar on with one of two rollers-a large one for legs and a small one for face and bikini-and then remove with the reusable wax strips. The washable formula makes it easy to correct any missteps and the resulting hairless skin lasts up to eight weeks!

BUY ONLINE NOW: $20; parissa.com
Courtesy of Parissa
