WHY WE LOVE IT

Meet the working woman's alternative to the pencil. It's feminine but not girlish, structured yet flowy, and still it enhances every figure.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Embrace your true waist. A thin one can twirl any fullness, while curves benefit from more pliant fabrics, like silk or neoprene. Wide hips deserve pleats that start several inches below the waist. All should step out with platforms or ankle boots.



Photos: (left to right) Chloé, Lanvin, Givenchy, Christian Dior