1 of 6 MCV Photo

How to Wear It

Whether they’re tiered or pleated, the good news is they’re not tight. Tiers are forgiving, pleats less so. Their volume, however, demands the contrast of a fitted or structured top. Hot color pops. Closed flats, slingbacks or classic pumps throw the whole look off—heeled booties work with this mini.



Photos: left, Marc by Marc Jacobs; right, DKNY