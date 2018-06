Front Row Favorites

26 of 36 Michael Stewart/WireImage

Julianne Hough, Jordanna Brewster, and Jenna Dewan

Julianne Hough sat with actresses Jordana Brewster and Jenna Dewan at Naeem Khan's show at Lincoln Center. "[Naeem Khan] makes me feel like a woman," Hough told InStyle.com of the designer. "The fit is always great. I love his cut. I've worn probably four dresses of his in the last year because they really fit my body well." Dewan also told us why she loved the Naeem Khan dress she chose for the show: "It stood out to me because of its embellishment, and I love the black and white. I love the low front. I'm always trying to push the boundaries just a little bit."