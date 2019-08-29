9 Friends Halloween Costumes That Will Cost You $0 to Make

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

Despite the fact that Friends went off the air in 2004, the sitcom still manages to be as popular as ever. It's a must-binge on Netflix (at least for now), an endless source of fashion inspiration (we’re looking at you, Courteney Cox), and the maker of lifelong friendships (all the girls still hang out). As the series celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, why not pay tribute in the best way possible? We’re, of course, talking about recreating some of the best on-screen outfits for Halloween, all for the affordable price of $0.

Think about it: the ‘90s are totally back in terms of trends, so it wouldn’t be that hard to peruse your own closet and pull together something that Monica, Phoebe, or Rachel would approve of. In fact, a lot of their looks consisted of wardrobe staples such as skirts, button-downs, and jeans, and we definitely wouldn't mind putting on Rachel's sweatpants-and-T-shirt combination, above, for cute yet cozy night out.

Ahead, we've compiled a few more fun and easy ideas to spark some inspiration. While they'd work for a Halloween costume, you can can also wear them tomorrow without anyone batting an eye — the choice is up to you.

Monica Geller

In the early days, Monica wore some pretty preppy combinations, and this beige, short-sleeved sweater and floral skirt was one of them. Just don't forget to slip on a pair of tights and accessorize with a large statement watch.

If you're in need of something last-minute, Monica was also a big fan of jeans. Break out that cardigan (a big trend for Fall 2019!), a black tee, and some black boots and you're pretty much done.

While you might have to explain who, exactly, you're dressed as, this un-tucked plaid shirt and jeans pairing is a very Monica-like look, not to mention a quick one to copy. It's the perfect choice if you're part of a full Friends group.

Phoebe Buffay

Phoebe fans know that this character loves a loose-fitting boho ensemble. One idea is to style a printed, short-sleeved button-down over a maxi skirt. You can also grab a guitar for the full effect.

Another option is to reach for a floral maxi-skirt instead of a solid, then pair it with an oversized sweater, scrunchie, and beaded necklace.

Of course, you don't have to wear a maxi skirt to channel Phoebe — you can also wear a maxi-dress! Layer a white turtleneck underneath, pile on those pendant necklaces, and you're good to go.

Rachel Green

The only thing you'll truly need for Rachel's waitressing outfit is an apron. The rest can consist of a dark mini skirt and a tank top (you can even layer two to make a "vest").

If you already own a pair of plaid pants, this costume will be super easy to pull together. Simply style it with a white graphic tee and white sneakers, then finish things off by tying a sweater around your waist.

Perhaps the easiest Friends costume of them all, this one consists of a tank dress and flip-flops — and that's it. Pulling your hair back into a clip may also provide a clue for who you're supposed to be.