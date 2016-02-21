15 Style Lessons From Friends That Will Always Be There For You

While there are many definitions of the word 'friends,' between 1994 and 2004, it simply meant Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey. We were excited when all 10 seasons of the hit sitcom landed on Netflix last year, but we are beyond #blessed about the long-awaited Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows TV special that is happening tonight with almost the whole gang—Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc (unfortunately Matthew Perry had other commitments—could that be anymore of a Chandler move?). The show certainly taught us how to be there for someone, thanks to The Rembrandts, but it also proved that some things are timeless, like love, friendship, and fashion.

Now, let’s talk about fashion for a second. Rachel’s mom jeans, Phoebe’s boho-chic layers, and Monica’s white sneakers weren’t just appropriate for Central Perk, these staples have proven to transcend decades. They can be seen on any "It" girl today (the saying, "everything old is new again," is true for a reason). So, in honor of our favorite Friends, here is everything they taught us about fashion.

