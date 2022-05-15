French Girl Style Is Taking Over TikTok, and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon
If you've scrolled through your social media feeds recently, you may have noticed many creators using French beauty products and putting together outfits inspired by Parisian fashion. The hashtag #frenchgirlstyle has 22.1 million views on TikTok and has been included in 287,000 posts on Instagram. And thanks to one brand that recently landed on Amazon, it's super easy to hop on the trend.
Amour Vert is an eco-friendly, French-inspired clothing brand with a name that translates to "Green Love." All of the pieces are made from sustainable fabrics, and for every T-shirt you buy, the brand plants a tree in collaboration with American Forests. You can channel your inner Parisian with classic tees, pants, and skirts, all for less than $200.
Shop French Fashion From Amour Vert:
- Issa Reverie Knit Tee, $53 with coupon (Originally $58)
- Berkeley Dream Knit Tee, $58
- Francoise Three-Quarter-Sleeve Dream Knit Tee, $68
- Agnes Dream Knit Sleeveless Top, $68
- Magda Paris Rib Leggings, $78
- Harper Luxe Fleece Sweatshirt, $118
- Salice Mixed Cupro Pants, $138
- Blaze Cupro Skirt, $198
Made from a soft blend of modal and spandex, the Berkeley Dream Knit Tee provides an easy way to try out the French girl trend. The crewneck T-shirt comes in navy and white, each with contrasting stripes. You can wear it with a pair of jeans, wide-leg pants, or a flowy midi skirt, and you have a sophisticated-yet-casual look.
If you want to take the wide-leg bottoms route, check out the Salice Mixed Cupro Pants. The legs are made from silky cotton with a ribbed high waistband. To dress them up for an evening out this summer, wear the pants with a sleeveless blouse and heeled sandals. For a casual outfit, style the pants with one of the brand's striped shirts, and you'll look like you're walking down the streets of Paris.
And for more formal affairs, you can't go wrong with the Blaze Cupro Skirt, which is made from the same silky cotton as the pants. The midi skirt has an elastic waistband for a comfortable fit, and comes in a rich dark teal color. And the best part is you can wear it year-round by simply changing up the shoes and top you wear with it.
With hot girl summer coming up, now is the perfect time to grab a few French-inspired pieces you can wear all season long.