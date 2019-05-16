I Wore This Yoga-Perfect Outfit on Instagram, and All of My Friends Bought It

Image zoom Courtesy

It was a balmy morning in Palm Springs, and I was holding an upward salute under a dome that held dozens of paper cranes suspended from the ceiling. I had just arrived from New York, and being out of winter’s lingering grasp was more deeply freeing than I had anticipated — the air was light and the mood was hopeful. Vinyasa flow.

Me and a dozen or so others had joined Free People to test out the brand’s new activewear collection, and part of the peace I felt was because my outside matched my inside. Color had re-emerged in my wardrobe, and finally, finally, not everything was a chunky knit.

I stretched and lunged forward and backward in a pair of long, sky blue leggings with a flattering ruched front and it was like I was wearing almost nothing — except a complete support system. With each movement I made, I felt as lean and flexible as the middle-trimming tights made me look, and the comfortable spandex/nylon blend hugged my thighs.

I reached and twisted comfortably, with the support of a lime green double-strap racerback-like bralette that supported my DD chest more than I would have ever expected.

There are certain things in my life that I find just about impossible to shop for. Like, no matter how many nude lipsticks I buy, none of them are quite right. And for the longest time, that’s been the case for sports bra tops. The On The Radar Bra, as my lime green dream is called, finally changed that.

The ghosts of sports bras past turned in their graves as my newfound fave failed to put my bust in a chokehold, but still kept me securely in place as I moved from downward facing dog to king cobra.

Related: The 25 Best Bralettes for Every Occasion (and Nearly Every Cup Size)

Once class had ended with a final Om (and as with all things worth sharing) I posted a video of our session to my Instagram story. Right away — seriously, within minutes — I was receiving DMs from friends and acquaintances asking about my outfit. “Cuuuute top,” wrote one person. “I’m feeling very influenced because those leggings are cute as hell,” wrote another.

Giving credit where credit is due, I immediately heard back, “I’ve been wanting to buy some of their movement stuff but couldn’t tell what was cute based on their website alone. So um I just bought those lol, you have the best style ”

For the 24 hours the video was live, more messages like this came spilling in from friends and followers who were as excited about the set as I was — and they hadn’t even tried it yet. Maybe it was the collective realization that the time for lightweight, fun clothing was finally here, but I’ve never had quite such a strong response to an Instagram outfit.

Shop the leggings that sparked a social wave in three cool shades for $99, and the sports bra that finally ended my hunt in 16 colors for $48 at Free People.