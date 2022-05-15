This Always Sold Out Lace Layering Top Makes Me Feel Like Stevie Nicks, and It's Finally Back in Stock
I can't say that I've ever been loyal to a specific top. I know there are people who swear by a specific Hanes shirt or a turtleneck they stock up on every winter, but I have not found myself similarly committed. Last winter, this all changed when I bought the Lady Lux Layering Top from Free People.
In an alternate universe, I would have that elusive Stevie Nicks sensibility that makes me an expert at layering an endless amount of clothing and of working lace into every outfit. Bar her moving in with me, there is no chance of that happening, but Free People's layering top section, and the aforementioned Lady Lux Top particularly, is the closest I've ever gotten. Although I have it in two colors, I have tried to get it in every available shade — the hurdle to this being that it is nearly always sold out especially in my XL size. Today, the top is fully stocked in all sizes and all colors, but I'm betting this won't last very long.
I first purchased the long sleeve, high neckline lace top in black — it's my go-to shade, but the neutral was also perfect for my foray into the art of layering. I was pretty quickly obsessed even if initially hesitant.
The top's first excursion out was January of 2021, things were slowly reopening in New York, and I decided to wear it to the MET under a scoop neck, elbow length-sleeve dress. Although I love the dress in question, the sleeves and neckline gave it a very short window of opportunity to be worn in the warmer days of fall and the cooler days of spring. With the Lady Lux top, I had finally found a way to transition the dress into my winter rotation.
It made its way into two other outfits before I decided to purchase the top again in white — a bold move for someone who owned only three white shirts in the last five years. Despite my apprehension about the color, it once again made its way into several outfits — the crowning achievement of which was under a black wrap top with embroidered swallows that garnered me the most compliments I've ever received.Aside from the white and the black, Lady Lux is currently available in two other shades — a deep berry and a dusty rose, though there have been other options cycled through in the past. I am currently waiting for the arrival of the Oh Bloom (dusty pink) shade. If you're interested in purchasing, I would suggest doing so while you can. Shop the Lady Lux Layering Top for $40 at Free People.