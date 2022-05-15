This Always Sold Out Lace Layering Top Makes Me Feel Like Stevie Nicks, and It's Finally Back in Stock

In an alternate universe, I would have that elusive Stevie Nicks sensibility that makes me an expert at layering an endless amount of clothing and of working lace into every outfit. Bar her moving in with me, there is no chance of that happening, but Free People's layering top section, and the aforementioned Lady Lux Top particularly, is the closest I've ever gotten. Although I have it in two colors, I have tried to get it in every available shade — the hurdle to this being that it is nearly always sold out especially in my XL size. Today, the top is fully stocked in all sizes and all colors, but I'm betting this won't last very long.