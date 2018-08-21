These Jeans Are Great For The Environment, But Also For My Butt

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I know I've found a perfect pair of jeans when the denim hugs my thighs and lifts my butt up as though it’s perched on a shelf. I’ve gone to ill-advised lengths to find that perfect squeeze, and trust me when I say it's not always comfortable.

Frank and Oak jeans give me that perfect, perky butt without cutting off circulation to my lower body. They’re really, really comfortable. I wear the Stevie model — a high-rise, tapered fit that splits the difference between a skinny jean and a straight leg, and has the effect of lengthening my whole body, making me appear taller than I am. The fabric is weighty and durable, with vintage-looking creases that don't pinch or dig.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Butts seeking a similar lift will be happy to hear that Frank and Oak’s already worthwhile denim collection just increased by three styles, all designed with a commitment to sustainability. While we might not think about our denim footprint on a daily basis, the amount of water that goes into making a single pair (2,900 gallons) is extreme. Frank and Oak has brought that volume down by 95 percent for its new Billie, Nina, and Joni styles, which join the Patti, Debbie, and Stevie fits in inventory this week.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Styled Her Jean Jacket in the Most Unexpected Way—and We’re SO Here for It

A pair of jeans that fits just right is a rarity on its own, but upping the ante with environmentally responsible practices make Frank and Oak denim a unicorn. Shop the brand’s sustainable styles below for $10 off with code DENIM10 through August 31.