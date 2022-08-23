Fashion I Found the Most Comfortable Outfit Formula for This Supermodel-Approved Style And now I can’t stop wearing it. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 23, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy Free People As cyclical fashion trends continue to come and go, bike shorts seem here to stay — at least for a little bit longer. The comfortable and easy-to-wear early '90s style has been spotted on countless celebs over the past few years, and most recently, supermodels Alessandra Ambrosio and Kendall Jenner wore them while out and about. I own several pairs of shorts in this style, but my most recent find is so comfortable and versatile, I haven't been able to take them off for over two weeks. Now, I know what you're thinking — and yes, two weeks is a long time — but hear me out: These FP Movement Prajna Shorts are so stretchy and soft that they're all I can stand to wear all day, every day. Not to mention, pairing them with an oversized T-shirt has quickly become my favorite go-to outfit formula. Courtesy Shop now: $38; freepeople.com The poly-nylon-spandex blend feels light and buttery as I'm sitting at my desk or lounging on the couch (where I often fall asleep in them). The shorts also have a touch of compression that makes me feel secure and confident enough to wear them out for a run or to a workout class. Plus, the material in these high-waisted shorts is thick enough to not give anything away while still remaining breathable through hot days. I've done all of the above in them and now that they're out of the wash, I'm back in them with no plans to take them off. The shorts come in 13 colors and three sizes that include a range: XS/S, M/L, and L/XL. I assumed based on the pictures online that these shorts would run small, but I decided to go with my usual size, and I'm glad I did. The stretch factor I mentioned earlier is no joke, so the shorts fit like a glove and probably would for someone a little smaller or larger, too. Courtesy Shop now: $38; freepeople.com Other shoppers agree that these shorts "seem to somehow always fit," even when they've "fluctuated between sizes." Some also shared my sentiment that they "don't want to take them off" because the shorts are "super stretchy and comfy, and so flattering." One reviewer even said that they own the shorts in seven colors and that they also "wear them every day." If adding a pair of versatile shorts to your wardrobe sounds like a no-brainer to you, give the FP Movement Prajna Shorts a chance to earn their place. Courtesy Shop now: $38; freepeople.com Courtesy Shop now: $38; freepeople.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit