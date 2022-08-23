I Found the Most Comfortable Outfit Formula for This Supermodel-Approved Style

As cyclical fashion trends continue to come and go, bike shorts seem here to stay — at least for a little bit longer. The comfortable and easy-to-wear early '90s style has been spotted on countless celebs over the past few years, and most recently, supermodels Alessandra Ambrosio and Kendall Jenner wore them while out and about. I own several pairs of shorts in this style, but my most recent find is so comfortable and versatile, I haven't been able to take them off for over two weeks.

Now, I know what you're thinking — and yes, two weeks is a long time — but hear me out: These FP Movement Prajna Shorts are so stretchy and soft that they're all I can stand to wear all day, every day. Not to mention, pairing them with an oversized T-shirt has quickly become my favorite go-to outfit formula.

The poly-nylon-spandex blend feels light and buttery as I'm sitting at my desk or lounging on the couch (where I often fall asleep in them). The shorts also have a touch of compression that makes me feel secure and confident enough to wear them out for a run or to a workout class. Plus, the material in these high-waisted shorts is thick enough to not give anything away while still remaining breathable through hot days. I've done all of the above in them and now that they're out of the wash, I'm back in them with no plans to take them off.

The shorts come in 13 colors and three sizes that include a range: XS/S, M/L, and L/XL. I assumed based on the pictures online that these shorts would run small, but I decided to go with my usual size, and I'm glad I did. The stretch factor I mentioned earlier is no joke, so the shorts fit like a glove and probably would for someone a little smaller or larger, too.

Other shoppers agree that these shorts "seem to somehow always fit," even when they've "fluctuated between sizes." Some also shared my sentiment that they "don't want to take them off" because the shorts are "super stretchy and comfy, and so flattering." One reviewer even said that they own the shorts in seven colors and that they also "wear them every day."

If adding a pair of versatile shorts to your wardrobe sounds like a no-brainer to you, give the FP Movement Prajna Shorts a chance to earn their place.

