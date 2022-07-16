New Activewear Brands Are Becoming a Dime a Dozen, but This Is the One I Keep Seeing IRL

Activewear lines, like celebrity skincare brands, are pretty much a dime a dozen these days. Retailers that formerly only carried regular attire, like for work or nights out, are now dabbling in athleisure as an extension of their businesses, and the line between everyday and exercise outfits is completely blurred.

Labels like Reformation and Abercrombie & Fitch are throwing their stretchy-clothes hats into the ring, while existing workout wear companies like Alo Yoga and Vuori are expanding their inventory to incorporate corset piping, mesh paneling, and other styles that show they pay attention to the latest trends (like flossing). But with workout clothes, it's one thing to be cute; it's another to be comfortable enough for a sweaty fitness class.

As a shopping editor, I've gotten to sample an array of these new workout styles, and I also keep my eyes peeled for what logos I spot on New York City's leggings-clad masses and Hollywood's elite fitness gurus (it's my job!). While not every piece of clothing marketed as activewear can actually hold up to a lot of movement, sweat, and washes without losing elasticity, opaqueness, and quality, FP Movement by Free People seems to have a stronghold on the scene.

As a frequent FP Movement wearer, I first noticed Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber in the very same FP Movement fleece I not only wore on repeat last spring, but also in which I got compliments on from my doorman, Starbucks barista, and yoga teacher. (I have a printed version; they both have solids.)

Although I took the compliment from my yoga instructor to heart, seeing her wearing her own FP Movement pieces was the real vote of confidence. Soon after, FP Movement started cropping up all around me in the studio. I realized another person in my yoga class had the same dark green onesie that I have in black, while someone else was showcasing a sports bra I hadn't even seen yet. In the days following these initial sightings, I lost track of how many plantlike FP Movement logos I saw dotting the room.

When a supermodel wears something, you know it's cool. When a yogi wears something, you know it's…. functional? Bridging the gap between the two, however, is actress Brie Larson. The Marvel actress recently posted an Instagram video in the gym wearing a set from FP Movement's Good Karma Line.

While I can't promise I'm one of those yogis turning FP Movement into a cool-girl brand, I can promise that the fabrics are some of the most flexible I've found for more advanced yoga moves, like complicated twists and tricky arm balances. And even though some of the shirts and bras look like they couldn't possibly stay in place through sweaty, fast movements, they don't budge as I jump back into vinyasa and upward dog to my heart's content.

To be in the good company of cool girls like Brie Larson, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, and my yoga instructor, shop some top picks from Free People's FP Movement below.

