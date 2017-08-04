A Founder and the Dress That Inspired a Milestone Party

My name is Alle. I was one of the early team members at Shopbop, which is a women’s online retailer. I did the PR and worked in the photo studio. It was a really fun first job out of college. That business grew exponentially and about 11 years ago, Amazon acquired it. I founded Bollare Communications in that transition, with Shopbop as my first client. Bollare now represents the absolute best in swim and resort-wear brands across contemporary fashion and beauty lifestyle.

My mother is Italian and that’s where the company's name Bollare comes from. Bollare in Italian means to put your mark or stamp on. Italy was always a place of discovery for me, going once a year as a family. Like many, I idolized my mother’s style. My mom would always wear Missoni. She always looked so elegant but in a comfortable and understated way. As the business started doing well, I would save up my money to buy long Missoni dresses. (Perhaps I was trying to channel Rachel Zoe as well, in that caftan-esque moment).

I have a certain black and white zigzag Missoni dress that I’ve owned for many years. It’s my go-to dress when I want to feel elegant, but also bold, fun and most importantly: comfortable. I’m not a fussy person, so I want to feel like I can still joke, talk, and be sassy when I get dressed up. Even the brand’s most elegant gowns feel easy and could be worn while seated on the floor at a more casual event because of the nature of the knit fabrication. I feel like a Marvel superhero when I wear it: ready for anything!

Courtesy of Bollare

I’ve worn this dress for a few momentous occasions in my life, one being a surprise party we threw for my sister’s engagement on the patio at Nobu in Malibu. Another, which I am proud to say, was Bollare’s 10th year anniversary party last year. Celebrating big career milestones is very important to me – it’s a moment to reflect on the people I’ve met, the lessons I’ve learned, and the battles hard fought and won along the way.

We created a 40-person dinner party at the Palihouse in West Hollywood, which I designed with our events director Carolee McKay, a long time Bollare team member. My dress was the point of inspiration for the theme of the party. I wanted everyone at the event to wear bold black and white, mainly because I wanted an excuse to wear my dress. Roche Bobois, friends of ours, brought in really beautiful furniture to match the concept, and we made a fun neon sign that said “Just Like a Ten”. Our most treasured people attended and we all celebrated together over dinner. It was a very cool moment for me.