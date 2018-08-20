We Found 10 Different Celebrity Looks At the Same Online Sale

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Alexis Bennett
Aug 20, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Want to know a shopping secret? Never. buy. anything. at. full. price. I live by those six words because eventually, (almost) everything goes on sale — even splurge-worthy items from luxury houses like Saint Laurent and Fendi. If your faves sell out, know that brands often save a few pieces of the good stuff to re-stock during clearance events. You just have to know when and where to look. 

Right now, my eye is on the sale section at Forward by Elyse Walker. It's where I've been finding the exact looks worn by celebrities on the red carpet and on Instagram. And until August 24, we all can enjoy an extra 20 percent off of items in the sale section when we use the promo code 20MORE before checking out.

Whether you need a formal dress for a fancy party or are just a sucker for a deal, right now's the best time to add some designer labels to your closet, starting with the marked-down items below.

1 of 10 BEYONCE/INSTAGRAM

Deconstructed Dress on Beyoncé

Alexander Wang $627 (Originally $895) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Gotham/Getty Images

Stripe Shirting Grandad Shirt on Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham $571 (Originally $815) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Gotham/Getty Images

Collarless Blazer on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

$714 (Originally $1,785) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 GRLFRND_DENIM/INSTAGRAM

Click Dress on Chanel Iman

GRLFRND $197 (Originally $328) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Crepe de Chine Long Sleeve Mini Dress on Hailey Baldwin

Fendi $1,218 (Originally $1,740) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

One Shoulder Long Ruffle Dress on Dakota Johnson

Proenza Schouler $988 (Originally $3,950) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Foc Kan/Getty Images

Velvet Off Shoulder Mini Dress on Zoë Kravitz

Saint Laurent $3,300 (Originally $5,500) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Cowl Sleeve Gown on Natasha Poly

Monse $1,528 (Originally $2,350) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Waterfall Back Gown on Jane Fonda

Brandon Maxwell $2,697 (Originally $4,495) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Albert L. Ortega

Tie Neck Midi Dress on Olivia Cooke

CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC $2,940 (Originally $4,900) SHOP NOW

