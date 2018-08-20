We Found 10 Different Celebrity Looks At the Same Online Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Want to know a shopping secret? Never. buy. anything. at. full. price. I live by those six words because eventually, (almost) everything goes on sale — even splurge-worthy items from luxury houses like Saint Laurent and Fendi. If your faves sell out, know that brands often save a few pieces of the good stuff to re-stock during clearance events. You just have to know when and where to look.

Right now, my eye is on the sale section at Forward by Elyse Walker. It's where I've been finding the exact looks worn by celebrities on the red carpet and on Instagram. And until August 24, we all can enjoy an extra 20 percent off of items in the sale section when we use the promo code 20MORE before checking out.

Whether you need a formal dress for a fancy party or are just a sucker for a deal, right now's the best time to add some designer labels to your closet, starting with the marked-down items below.

