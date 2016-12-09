This Store Will Make You Want to Book a Flight to Dallas, STAT

Consider this one more reason to visit sunny Dallas, Texas: luxury fashion retailer Forty Five Ten's newest flagship that will boast state-of-the-art restaurant concepts, an impressive art collection, along with what it's best known for—a highly curated collection of today's most buzziest fashion brands—all neatly packaged in the store's expansive 37,000 square-feet space.

Founded by Brian Bolke in 2000, Forty Five Ten is responsible for shaping the Dallas fashion landscape. And now with fashion darling (and style crush) Taylor Tomasi Hill as its women's creative director, there's really no stopping the retailer from becoming one of the leading boutiques in the nation, if not the world.

courtesy Forty Five Ten

We're excited, too, about its rather prestigious gallery of artworks, including hanging sculptures by Jose Davila, iconic photographs of Kate Moss (there's a portrait of the supermodel framed by twinkly lights, shot by Mario Testino in 2001 and another of her hugging a teddy bear, shot by Russell Young), a "I Fell in Love Here" sign scrawled in neon by Tracey Emin, a 1998 snap of an evening gown-clad Carolyn Murphy snacking on pizza shot by Bruce Weber (pictured below), and so, so many more.

BRUCE WEBER/courtesy Forty Five Ten

Basically, a visit to Forty Five Ten is worth a trip to Dallas in and of itself. The store is now open at 1615 Main Street in downtown Dallas.