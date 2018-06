Forget the Dress; It's All About the Shoes

Attention, shoe-aholics! Day after day, we eye covetable dresses and gowns for our Look of the Day gallery. But now, we're turning our attention to shoes. We zeroed in on the hottest heels that have walked the red carpet and rounded them up in a slideshow that will have any Shoe Girl utterly obsessed. Click through to get your fix, from neon yellow strappy Jimmy Choos to tasseled Giorgio Armani sling-backs and beyond.

MORE:

• 15 Heels to Wear to a Summer Wedding

• Olivia Palermo Got an Award for Accessorizing

• 20 Espadrilles for Day and Night