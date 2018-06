1 of 8 Imaxtree (4)

REASONS TO LOVE IT

Elaborately embroidered, richly patterned, or gilded and encrusted with jewels, these clothes are pure escapism. Slipping into them transports you to another time and place (China! Italy! Brazil!), and they radiate a sense of refinement and adventure that makes you feel like a member of the jet set.



HOW TO WORK IT

Some of the looks are a nod to a nation, while others are a postcard for it. The subtle references tend to be more universally appealing (and wearable). Adopt a when-in-Rome (or Beijing, or Rio) approach: Pile on big gold necklaces or long gemstone earrings (as long as they look chic not like a Halloween costume) with black pants and a turtleneck. Hair and makeup should have a regal sophistication: Part hair in the middle or pull it back, and go for bold brows or dramatic, kohl-rimmed eyes.



Photos: (left to right) Prabal Gurung, Oscar de la Renta, Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana