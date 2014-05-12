Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe with These Modern Florals

Alexandra DeRosa
May 12, 2014 @ 1:42 pm

You can always count on seeing lots of floral prints in the spring. But we probably shouldn't loop all flower prints into a single trend, since a valid one requires a unified style and aesthetic. This season some prints are Rachel Ashwell-esque (read: sweet, plush, and ultra-feminine), others are Hawaiian. Some are neon and full of color, others are monochromatic or black-and-white. What's the common thread in this garden full of floral arrangements? All of these petal-pushing pieces share a sophisticated, edgy, and modern quality.

Take the Paul Andrew sandal pictured above. This sleek style takes on the silhouette of the season: the mule. The Dolce & Gabbana sunnies? They're dark and moody, a colorway that's a refreshing departure from the motif's usually cheery hues.

We gathered our favorite new floral fashion and accessory pieces, each with their own special details and contemporary updates. Ready to refresh your spring wardrobe? Shop the gallery to find the piece that speaks to you.

Zara

This ruffle-trimmed top ($50; zara.com) is in tune with the overall easy breezy nature of spring. Leave the sash-style tie slightly undone to maintain a relaxed feel.
J. Crew

Florals came in all shapes, styles, and sizes for spring. One of our favorites? This Hawaiian-inspired motif in bright neon shades ($88; net-a-porter.com).
Talbots

Embrace colorful florals and black-and-white buds simultaneously with this figure flattering sheath ($98; talbots.com). Team it with minimal accessories, like black skinny-strapped sandals, for a flawless statement.
Scotch & Soda

For spring, the fashion community has without a doubt embraced sporty styles. These pants are a hit ($99; us.scotch-soda.com). Pair with sleek top and feminine accessories for a balanced, on-trend look.
Joe Fresh

Wear this photo printed pair of shorts ($39; joefresh.com for stores) with a simple top and metallic sandals for the ultimate spring time look.
Carven

Plush, girly roses add a soft touch to this ladylike pencil skirt ($490; mytheresa.com). You can style this piece with endless options: bring out the neon, team with pastels, or pair it with a moody tone to pull out the skirt's darkest hues.
H&M

Take on the crop top trend with this figure flattering bustier top ($18; hm.com).
Tory Burch

Dressy shorts are the solution to your "I don’t want to be too dressed up or too casual" woes. Add this painterly printed pair ($346; mytheresa.com) to your wardrobe and you'll never hit the scene ill-equipped.
Marco Bologna

A pleat adds definition to a print, making it more abstract and not so right-in-your-face. This A-line mini ($426; farfetch.com) screams “cocktail hour.”
Zara

Usher in spring by swapping out your structured slacks for these wind-fluttering, wide leg trousers ($80; zara.com).
French Connection

This crisp cut tank ($118; frenchconnection.com) proves that flowers and stripes play well together. Wear it with white trousers and minimal accessories to make the powerful print pop.
J. Crew

The pencil skirt silhouette is perfect for the office. Keep this rose-printed style ($198; jcrew.com) hanging at the front of your closet for a day when you want to add a little oomph to your work wear.
Closet

Bright neon flowers make this A-line fit-and-flare ($80; modcloth.com) less traditional and more party-ready.
Equipment

A dark and moody floral print is an easy way to subtly incorporate an otherwise cheery motif into your wardrobe. Try this relaxed silhouette ($119; intermix.com) with pointy pumps and a simple tee.

Mango

A floral print set on a dark background is a refreshing interpretation of the usually cheery motif. Try this neoprene-effect pencil skirt ($60; mango.com) for a modern update on the seasonal trend.
Topshop

Slip into this collared one piece ($72; topshop.com) for a refined yet playful look.

