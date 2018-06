1 of 8 MCV(4)

WHY WE LOVE THEM

You can pick your own bouquet from two gorgeous gardens. The first is floridly romantic, blossoming in profusion on crepe de chine, silk satin and gazar—an impressionistic view of the English countryside. The other is deeply rooted in the aestheticism of the east. Like an ebony lacquered screen inlaid with mother-of-pearl, its dark background frames stylized prints of oversize blooms.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Whether they’re pretty pastels or intense brights, florals don’t need a lot of accessories. Floppy hats, lightweight cardigans, and open-toe shoes enhance the mood of floaty garden party dresses, while vivid patterns resonate in more structured silhouettes. Your shoe should either vanish or hijack a deep color. Lips must do the same. And skip colored gemstones, which distract the eye from the dazzling jewel tones.



Photos: (left to right) Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Louis Vuitton, Luisa Beccaria