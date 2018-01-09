6 Surprisingly Sophisticated Flannel Pieces For Your Post-Holiday Wardrobe

Getty Images
Steffi Lee
Jan 08, 2018 @ 7:45 pm

It’s quite hard to feel motivated about the start of the new year only a couple days after the bomb cyclone hit the NYC area. Looking cute is literally the last thing on our minds when we’re just trying to avoid getting frostbite.

Like clockwork, January is usually when we’re in a style rut. If the holidays have done a number on you (sugar cookie overdose, anyone?) and your new Christmas or Hanukkah gifts are too snug for comfort, try plaid! That may sound like an unnatural segue, but what better way to keep the holiday magic alive by wearing something festive? It’s an easy pattern that goes well with most winter clothing, anyways.

VIDEO: 5 Fashion-Forward Boots That'll Fit Your Budget 

Scroll through to see our current tartan faves, especially because most of them are on major sale!

1 of 6 Courtesy

Savine Jacket

Le Fou by Wildred available at Aritzia $225 (originally $450) SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Checked Button Zip Mini Skirt 

Topshop $65 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Natsuko Structured Skinny Trousers

Baum Und Pferdgarten available at Moda Operandi $230 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Lace-Up Leather-Trimmed Tartan Tweed Ballet Flats

Miu Miu available at Net-a-Porter $335 (originally $670) SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Check Scarf

Zara $26 (originally $36) SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Ruffled-Hem Patchwork Dress

JW Anderson available at Matches Fashion $421 (originally $1,588) SHOP NOW

