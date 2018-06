1 of 9 Maria Valentino/MCV Photo (3); Andrea Adriani/Imaxtree

LIKE A FLAME

WHY WE LOVE IT

What's spring without a big hit of color? In the transition from chilly to warmer temps, we're ready to embrace a hot hue. "Plus, fiery red is a mood elevator," says Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone's executive director. "It can boost confidence and make you feel more in control." While it's not for the shy, the sharp-edged color will please those drawn to making a strong statement.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Go with bluer reds if your complexion is fair; spicier orange-reds will flatter darker skin. Whatever you choose, keep hair sleek and lips neutral (red lips would be too matchy), and step out in black or nude shoes that won't distract. Resist the urge to stop at just a pop--a long line of color is often visually slimming (not to mention stunning).



Photos: (left to right) Reed Krakoff, Ralph Lauren, Diane Von Furstenberg,Christian Dior