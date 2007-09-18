Five Key Items to Buy Now

Sep 18, 2007 @ 11:43 am
School-Boy Blazer
School-Boy Blazer
Choose a sport coat that is tailored specifically for women, like this one from J. Crew. No boys allowed in this jacket: The flattering look is for well-defined waists only.

BUY ONLINE NOW J. Crew wool jacket, $228 and cashmere scarf, $65; at jcrew.com.

Slouchy Pleated Trousers
Slouchy Pleated Trousers
Time to ditch the skinny pants for a pair of slouchy pleated trousers with a higher waistband and a wider flare. They work best paired with a soft full top and chunky heels.

BUY NOW Raven Tailored Wool pants, $212; at Lyd, 212-246-8041.

Colorful Bag
Colorful Bag
Make a statement with a bold bag. This accessory will add a splash of color to fall's gray and silver trends.

BUY NOW Rampage Handbags croc-embossed leather bag with patent trim, $78; rampage.com for stores.

Chunky Knit Cardigan
Chunky Knit Cardigan
When it comes to dressing for fall, there's nothing quite like being warm and cozy-and chic if you're wearing this Coach cardigan-in a chunky knit sweater.

BUY NOW Coach mohair cardigan, $398; at 866-262-2440.

Stacked Heel Oxfords
Stacked Heel Oxfords
Add a dash of masculine style with this fall standout. The stacked heel adds just the right amount of feminine flair.

BUY NOW Benetton leather oxfords, $129; benetton.com for stores.

