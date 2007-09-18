whitelogo
whitelogo
Five Key Items to Buy Now
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Five Key Items to Buy Now
InStyle.com
Sep 18, 2007 @ 11:43 am
School-Boy Blazer
Choose a sport coat that is tailored specifically for women, like this one from J. Crew. No boys allowed in this jacket: The flattering look is for well-defined waists only.
BUY ONLINE NOW J. Crew
wool jacket
, $228 and
cashmere scarf
, $65; at jcrew.com.
See more School-Boy Chic items in Fall Trends 2007
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Slouchy Pleated Trousers
Time to ditch the skinny pants for a pair of slouchy pleated trousers with a higher waistband and a wider flare. They work best paired with a soft full top and chunky heels.
BUY NOW Raven Tailored Wool pants, $212; at Lyd, 212-246-8041.
See more Pleated Trousers in Fall Trends 2007
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Colorful Bag
Make a statement with a bold bag. This accessory will add a splash of color to fall's gray and silver trends.
BUY NOW Rampage Handbags croc-embossed leather bag with patent trim, $78;
rampage.com
for stores.
See more bold accessories in Fall Trends 2007
David Lawrence
Chunky Knit Cardigan
When it comes to dressing for fall, there's nothing quite like being warm and cozy-and chic if you're wearing this Coach cardigan-in a chunky knit sweater.
BUY NOW Coach mohair cardigan, $398; at 866-262-2440.
See more Chunky Knits in Fall Trends 2007
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Stacked Heel Oxfords
Add a dash of masculine style with this fall standout. The stacked heel adds just the right amount of feminine flair.
BUY NOW Benetton leather oxfords, $129;
benetton.com
for stores.
See more oxfords in Fall Trends 2007
Fall Trends on people.com:
Looks to Keep, Looks to Lose
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1
of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5
Time Inc. Digital Studio
School-Boy Blazer
Choose a sport coat that is tailored specifically for women, like this one from J. Crew. No boys allowed in this jacket: The flattering look is for well-defined waists only.
BUY ONLINE NOW J. Crew
wool jacket
, $228 and
cashmere scarf
, $65; at jcrew.com.
See more School-Boy Chic items in Fall Trends 2007
Advertisement
2 of 5
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Slouchy Pleated Trousers
Time to ditch the skinny pants for a pair of slouchy pleated trousers with a higher waistband and a wider flare. They work best paired with a soft full top and chunky heels.
BUY NOW Raven Tailored Wool pants, $212; at Lyd, 212-246-8041.
See more Pleated Trousers in Fall Trends 2007
3 of 5
David Lawrence
Colorful Bag
Make a statement with a bold bag. This accessory will add a splash of color to fall's gray and silver trends.
BUY NOW Rampage Handbags croc-embossed leather bag with patent trim, $78;
rampage.com
for stores.
See more bold accessories in Fall Trends 2007
Advertisement
4 of 5
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Chunky Knit Cardigan
When it comes to dressing for fall, there's nothing quite like being warm and cozy-and chic if you're wearing this Coach cardigan-in a chunky knit sweater.
BUY NOW Coach mohair cardigan, $398; at 866-262-2440.
See more Chunky Knits in Fall Trends 2007
Advertisement
5 of 5
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Stacked Heel Oxfords
Add a dash of masculine style with this fall standout. The stacked heel adds just the right amount of feminine flair.
BUY NOW Benetton leather oxfords, $129;
benetton.com
for stores.
See more oxfords in Fall Trends 2007
Fall Trends on people.com:
Looks to Keep, Looks to Lose
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!