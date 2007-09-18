Five Key Items to Buy Now

4 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Chunky Knit Cardigan

When it comes to dressing for fall, there's nothing quite like being warm and cozy-and chic if you're wearing this Coach cardigan-in a chunky knit sweater.



BUY NOW Coach mohair cardigan, $398; at 866-262-2440.



