Never Run Out of Battery Again: Five Cute Chargers To Keep Your Phone or Tablet at 100% Everywhere!

We know this scenario all too well: You're out with friends, your phone is down to its final minutes of battery life, and there isn't an electrical outlet in site. Luckily, these chic portable chargers can make those days a thing of the past. We found five lightweight chargers to keep all of your tech gear fully-juiced when you're on the go. From compact plug-ins small enough to be mistaken for lipstick, to covert options disguised as a trendy clutch, they're perfect for giving you that extra battery boost when you need an outlet. Click the photo to shop each charger now.

Halo Pocket Power 5500

This portable charger does more than look cute! It offers up to two hours worth of charging power and is compatible with all mobile phones, tablets and more. It also features built-in USB cables which can be used to hook up the device to your computer to charge up.

$59.97 at qvc.com.
Triple C for J.Crew Universal Charger

This chic charger is small enough to fit in your clutch, but big enough to power your mobile devices. This battery operated charger works with most phones and mp3 players.

$39.50 at jcrew.com.
Halo Compact Pocket Power 2800

Looks like a tube of mascara, but it's much more than that! This backup battery charges everything from phones to cameras and when it's fully charged and not in use, it can hold a charge up to 12 months.

$29.98 at qvc.com.
Mophie Juice Pack Air case for iPhone 5

Not only does this case protect your phone, but charges it with just the switch of a button. The case features an rechargeable battery that gives up to 100% more power than the phone itself.

$99.95 at mophie.com.
Everpurse Persimmon Leather Clutch Charger

Not only is this clutch stylish, but it's also smart. It keeps any phone fully charged throughout the day up to two times over, thanks to its patent pending phone-charging Everpurse technology. The purse is rechargeable when placed on its charging mat.

$249 at everpurse.com.

