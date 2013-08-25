Never Run Out of Battery Again: Five Cute Chargers To Keep Your Phone or Tablet at 100% Everywhere!

We know this scenario all too well: You're out with friends, your phone is down to its final minutes of battery life, and there isn't an electrical outlet in site. Luckily, these chic portable chargers can make those days a thing of the past. We found five lightweight chargers to keep all of your tech gear fully-juiced when you're on the go. From compact plug-ins small enough to be mistaken for lipstick, to covert options disguised as a trendy clutch, they're perfect for giving you that extra battery boost when you need an outlet. Click the photo to shop each charger now.

MORE:

• 24 Stylish Tech Accessories

• Downloadable Apps We Love

• Shop Seven Stylish Headphones