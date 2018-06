1 of 6 MCV(4)

WHY WE LOVE IT

It's a favorite locale for Western designers with wanderlust, and the Asian-inspired motifs have a cinematic exuberance, projecting a riot of flowers.



HOW TO WEAR IT

With prints so deliberately overt, you are never far from going "costume." Set off the dress with unadorned extras and undone hair. If your accessories face the East, try a black sheath as a grounding center.



Photos: (left to right) Proenza Schouler, Zac Posen, Dries Van Noten, Jason Wu