Find Your Real Bra Size Sponsored by Fruit of the Loom®

The band size is the number in your bra size. For example, in a 36C bra, the band size is "36." To find your band size, first, put on your favorite bra (the one you think makes your breasts the right shape and feels comfortable). Next, measure around your ribcage, just below your breasts. Don't measure too high (measurement will be too large) or too low (measurement will be too small), and look in the mirror to ensure that your measuring tape is parallel to the floor. Then, write down the measurement number rounded to the closet whole inch (either up or down), e.g., "31." If your measurement is an EVEN number, add 4. If it's an ODD number, add 5. The resulting number is your band size, e.g., "31 + 5 = 36."