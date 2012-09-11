Find Your Perfect Swimsuit

Sep 11, 2012
Find Your Perfect Swimsuit
Find Your Perfect Swimsuit
We took the dread out of swimsuit shopping by trying on nearly 650 of 2012's freshest styles for you. Here, this summer's most flattering and fabulous swimwear in six hot trends, ranging from sweet pastels to vampy little black bikinis. Dive in and start shopping!
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Swim
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Swim
Nylon-spandex, $101 (top) and $45 (bottom); ralphlauren.com.
Dyad Photography
Chrissy Teigen for DiNeila Brazil
Chrissy Teigen for DiNeila Brazil
Polyamide-spandex (removable strap included), $99 (top) and $69 (bottom); dineila.com.
Dyad Photography
3.1 Phillip Lim
3.1 Phillip Lim
Polyamide-elastane, $275; 31philliplim.com.
Dyad Photography
L Space
L Space
Nylon-spandex, $70 (top) and $56 (bottom); theorchidboutique.com.
Dyad Photography
H&M
H&M
Polyamide, $15 (top) and $13 (bottom); hm.com for stores.
Dyad Photography
Melissa Odabash
Melissa Odabash
Nylon-elastane, $188 (for set); melissaodabash.com.
Dyad Photography
Gottex
Gottex
Nylon-spandex and polyamide-elastane, $178; saksfifthavenue.com.
Dyad Photography
Miraclesuit
Miraclesuit
Nylon-spandex, $152; cyberswim.com.
Dyad Photography
Lisa Curran
Lisa Curran
Polyamide-elastane, $110 (each piece); lisacurran.com.
Dyad Photography
J.Crew
J.Crew
Nylon-spandex, $125; jcrew.com.
Dyad Photography
Shoshanna
Shoshanna
Nylon-Lycra, $120 (top) and $66 (bottom); shopbop.com.
Dyad Photography
Lilibon
Lilibon
Polyamide-elastane, $254 (for set); lilibonswimwear.com.
Dyad Photography
Agatha Ruiz de la Prada
Agatha Ruiz de la Prada
Nylon-spandex, $110; theorchidboutique.com.
Dyad Photography
Zinke
Zinke
Polyester-Lycra, $66 (each Piece); brooklynfox.com.
Dyad Photography
Anne Cole Signature
Anne Cole Signature
Nylon-spandex, $76; beallsflorida.com.
Dyad Photography
Delfina
Delfina
Nylon-spandex, $194 (for set); 732-449-0912.
Dyad Photography
La Blanca
La Blanca
Nylon-spandex, $129; swimnsport.com.
Dyad Photography
Mikoh Swimwear
Mikoh Swimwear
Nylon-spandex, $100 (each piece); mikohswimwear.com.
Dyad Photography
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Neoprene, $385; neimanmarcus.com.
Dyad Photography
Charlie by Matthew Zink
Charlie by Matthew Zink
Nylon-Lycra, $225 (for set); charliebymzstore.com.
Dyad Photography
Catalina
Catalina
Nylon-spandex and mesh, $15; walmart.com.
Dyad Photography
Tommy Bahama
Tommy Bahama
Nylon-Lycra, $134; tommybahama.com.
Dyad Photography
Marysia Swim
Marysia Swim
Nylon-Lycra, $330; 803-252-4339.
Dyad Photography
Natori
Natori
Nylon-Lycra, $90 (top) and $72 (bottom); natori.com.
Dyad Photography
Gap
Gap
Nylon-Lycra, $43 (top) and $37 (bottom); gap.com.
Dyad Photography
Undrest by the Sea
Undrest by the Sea
Polyamide-spandex, $120 (each piece); undrest.com.
Dyad Photography
Letarte Swimwear
Letarte Swimwear
Neoprene, $204 (for set); letarteswimwear.com.
Dyad Photography
Calvin Klein Swimwear
Calvin Klein Swimwear
Lycra, $139; calvinklein.com.
Dyad Photography
Keiko
Keiko
Nylon-Lycra, $228; keikonewyork.com.
Dyad Photography
Michael Kors
Michael Kors
Nylon-spandex, $327; neimanmarcus.com.
Dyad Photography
Petit Bateau
Petit Bateau
Polyamide-elastane, $101 (for set); petitbateau.us.
Dyad Photography
La Perla
La Perla
Nylon-polyester-Lycra, $310 (for set); laperla.com.
Dyad Photography
Eco Green by Aqua Green
Eco Green by Aqua Green
Nylon-spandex, $98; bostonproper.com.
Dyad Photography
Roxy
Roxy
Nylon-spandex, $50 (top) and $38 (bottom); roxy.com.
Dyad Photography
Karla Colletto
Karla Colletto
Nylon-Lycra-elastane, $228; 484-416-3146.
Dyad Photography
Hoss Intropia
Hoss Intropia
Polyamide-elastane, $223; 617-491-4251.
Dyad Photography
Magicsuit by Miraclesuit
Magicsuit by Miraclesuit
Nylon-Lycra, $146; macys.com.
Dyad Photography
Voda Swim
Voda Swim
Nylon-spandex, $127 (for set); vodaswim.com.
Dyad Photography
Lenny
Lenny
Polyamide-elastane, $223; 952-546-5598.
Dyad Photography
Eres
Eres
Polyamide-spandex, $400; 212-826-8900.
Dyad Photography
Cosabella Mare
Cosabella Mare
Spandex-microfiber, $106 (top) and $80 (bottom); shop.cosabella.com.
Dyad Photography
Muther of All Things
Muther of All Things
Nylon-elastane, $179 (for set); mutherofallthings.com.
Dyad Photography
Inca
Inca
Nylon-spandex, $215 (for set); 305-576-4470.
Dyad Photography
DKNY
DKNY
Nylon-spandex, $96; 847-432-0220.
Dyad Photography
Saha
Saha
Nylon-spandex, $78 (each piece); anthropologie.com.
Dyad Photography
Coco Contours
Coco Contours
Nylon-spandex, $169; at Nordstrom.
Dyad Photography
Seafolly
Seafolly
Nylon-elastane, $143; theorchidboutique.com.
Dyad Photography
Hermanny by Vix
Hermanny by Vix
Nylon-spandex, $111; everythingbutwater.com.
Dyad Photography
Huit
Huit
Polyamide-elastane, $74 (top) and $52 (bottom); 504-894-1000.
Dyad Photography
Aerie
Aerie
Nylon, $37 (top) and $25 (bottom); ae.com.
Dyad Photography
Marc by Marc Jacobs Swimwear
Marc by Marc Jacobs Swimwear
Nylon-spandex, $87 (each piece); marcjacobs.com.
Dyad Photography
Pret-a-Surf
Pret-a-Surf
Polyamide-elastane, $300 (for set); shopbop.com.
Dyad Photography
