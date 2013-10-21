Shop 8 Boxy Jackets & Find Your Perfect Style

Imaxtree, Courtesy (2)
Alexandra DeRosa
Oct 21, 2013 @ 2:37 pm

An iconic jacket is a must-have investment piece, so finding the perfect one calls for some serious decision making. Will you go for a bright cropped style decorated with zippers and leather insets, or an unfinished tweed topper in an autumnal wash? Well, no one said you have to choose just one. We gathered 8 boxy jackets in our November issue to round out your outerwear wardrobe, each complete with a special detail (think: chic raw-edges and chain-link extras). Looking for styling inspiration? Take a cue from Proenza Schouler and wear with like colors and angular cuts or read on for style tips straight from the mag:

THE LOOKThis type of cardigan jacket, which has been around since the 1920s, never goes out of style. The latest take is embellished, even edgy. You'll see fringe, beadwork, chains, and zippers.

THE FITA perfect hug at the shoulders makes this straight silhouette hang just right. Figure flaws? Who cares? You're covered.

THE OUTFITA tweed jacket works well with a turtleneck, jeans, and heels. At night, metallic looks cool with sleek black pants and pumps.

1 of 8 Courtesy Photo

White House Black Market

Acrylic and metallic fiber, $158; whitehouseblackmarket.com.
2 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Basler

Wool tweed, $750; bloomingdales.com for stores.
3 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Tory Burch

Cotton, nylon, acrylic, and polyester, $575; toryburch.com.
4 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Joe Fresh Runway

Polyester-blend tweed, $129; joefresh.com for stores.
5 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Rebecca Taylor

Cotton, polyester, wool, and leather, $495; rebeccataylor.com.
6 of 8 Courtesy Photo

MICHAEL Michael Kors

Acrylic, polyester, wool, rayon, and cotton, $195; michaelkors.com.
7 of 8 Courtesy Photo

C. Wonder

Acrylic and wool, $168; cwonder.com.
8 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet

Tweed, $495; aliceandolivia.com.

