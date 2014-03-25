Find the Perfect Gift For Anyone

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:49 pm
GiftBar
GiftBar
giftbar.com
What It Is: A gift-card hub for indie shops, spas, and restaurants around the country.
What To Expect: An elevated gift-card experience, with fully customizable templates and easy email, text, or print options for delivery.
Price Range: The sky’s the limit—card values are totally flexible.
Perks: Give a fail-safe, universal gift card that lets recipients use their credit at any Giftbar merchant around the country.
GiftLab
GiftLab
giftlab.com
What It Is: A Brit-based destination for jet-set-worthy accessories and housewares.
What To Expect: Swoon-worthy pieces like a bejeweled, beaded clutch by Bea Valdes and a top-notch array of glam home décor like Fornasetti vases.
Price Range: From $10 marker sets for kids to fine jewelry priced in the tens of thousands of dollars.
Perks: Curated gift lists from style-setters like Christian Louboutin; gorgeous packaging with each order; shipping to more than 150 countries.
GoldBely
GoldBely
goldbely.com
What It Is: The most spectacular gourmet goods, cherry-picked from around the country.
What To Expect: Previously unavailable items like cookies from Manhattan’s Momofuku Milk Bar and ribs shipped from Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood, Texas.
Price Range: Bourbon-infused caramels for $10; steaks from Brooklyn’s famed Peter Luger for $300.
Perks: Look for a rocket-ship icon, which denotes items that ship for free.
Grand St.
Grand St.
grandst.com
What It Is: Slick electronic gear to satisfy design geeks and tech nerds alike.
What To Expect: Their always-evolving stock includes gizmos like slow-cooking sous-vide machines and sleek headphones made of ebony wood.
Price Range: Inventory changes daily but can range from $20 for a slim iPhone wallet to $250 for portable speakers.
Perks: Lengthy descriptions and videos give you the rundown on each gadget; the limited-edition inventory keeps the wares cutting-edge.
Half Hitch Goods
Half Hitch Goods
halfhitchgoods.com
What It Is: Earthy yet elegant artisan-made products.
What To Expect: One-of-a-kind pieces by indie designers you’d be hard-pressed to find anyplace else, like leather-handled walnut cutting boards and screen-printed tea towels.
Price Range: Nearly everything is under $100.
Perks: Loads of exclusive items, handmade pieces, and gifts from companies that donate partial proceeds to charities.
