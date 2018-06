Find the Most Flattering Sunglasses

Here comes the sun! We'll help you find the best frames for your face so you'll look fabulous all summer long. If you have an oval face like Drew's, you're lucky because just about any style suits your shape. Stay away from a brow bar (the bar that extends above the nose) if you have a long face-it pulls the eye upward, giving the illusion of a longer face.BUY SHADES LIKE DREW’S NOW Evil glasses , JeeVice Optics, $149; at couturecandy.com