Your makeup should reflect the dark drama. Think smoky eyes, sultry red lips, and contoured cheekbones. Pin back your hair, or create a cascade of curls. There’s a feminine quality here, so choose a suit with a plunging neck or a sweater that casually (oops!) slides off the shoulder.



Pair these skirts and dresses with shoes that play up the retro appeal. Try round-toe pumps with stacked heels, ankle-strap mary janes, or sturdy oxfords. Look for skirts that are nipped below the knee or dresses that graze the ankle. Don’t go supertight! Ease into it



Photos: (left to right) Bottega Veneta, Lanvin, Gucci, Oscar de la Renta