Figure-Flattering Swimsuits

Maximize a Small Bust

• Underwires, boning and padding add shape and fullness to your chest, says stylist Julie Weiss, who has worked with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Gabrielle Union.



• Jeanne Yang, who has styled Katie Holmes and Brooke Shields, says a top with a funky pattern, polka dots or embellishments will distract from a petite chest.



Swimsuits at left: Nylon-Lycra bikini, Cia Maritima, $100; at Sirenson Third, 303-322-7500. Nylon-Lycra polka-dot one-piece, Leilani, $80; at Macy’s.