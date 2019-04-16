This Lingerie Brand’s Unretouched Campaign is an Instant Mood Booster

Image zoom Courtesy Figleaves

In need of an instant mood-booster as you make your way through the week? Then it's time to feast your eyes on a new campaign released by the lingerie retailer Figleaves. Not only does it feature models of various sizes, laughing as they pose in their undies against bright, cheerful backgrounds (there's just something about those smiles that seems so genuine), it's also unretouched. In other words, we're finally getting more of what we've been asking for when it comes to these types of ads.

Of course, there's even more good news to share about this UK-based lingerie brand. In case you haven't yet heard of Figleaves, it sells bras and swimwear in over 130 sizes, including cup sizes all the way to H, meaning it's very likely you'll find something that actually fits while browsing. The "About" section reveals that it's "largely run by women" (Ex: The CEO, as well as the entire buying and design teams are women) and is passionate about making cute options available in a broad range of sizes.

“We are committed to providing beautiful lingerie and swimwear for all women, whatever their shape," Jenni Burt, Figleaves' head of buying, said via press released. "We recognize that all women want to enjoy the latest, on-trend colors and styles, not just everyday basics in limited colors.”

Clearly, these people stick to their word.

Check out Figleaves' fun “In Living Color" campaign, which also stars Instagram influencer Leslie Sidora.

Image zoom Courtesy Figleaves

Image zoom Courtesy Figleaves

Image zoom Courtesy Figleaves

Image zoom Courtesy Figleaves

Image zoom Courtesy Figleaves

Image zoom Courtesy Figleaves