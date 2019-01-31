Ferragamo's Take On Logomania Is More Fancy Italian Lady Than Hypebeast

Image zoom Courtesy

Logomania: the trend that keeps on giving! It's one of my favorite '90s throwbacks (I believe more is more) especially when the approach is as chic and classic as Ferragamo's creative director, Paul Andrew's, take on the brand's "Giancini" logo. Which is literally all over the brand's latest collection. To celebrate, Ferragamo enlisted writer/creative powerhouse/Instagram superstar bryanboy to direct a handful of his best friends in a very fun little video series.

With a cast including Diet Prada, Aureta, Caroline Daur, Carlo Sestini, Pelayo Díaz, Susie Bubble, and Tamu McPherson, the series pokes fun at the reality of being an influencer. According to the brand, "They portray a witty and humorous side of living life through a digital lens." Which, with a combined following of approximately a million billion, is a topic the cast should be experts in.

Image zoom Courtesy

The collection includes everything from scarves to handbags, and prices range from a $180 logo-emblazoned headband to a $4,800 Napa leather parka (hubba, hubba).