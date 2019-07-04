The Clothes at Fendi Couture's Show Were Stunning, But the Backdrop Stole the Show

Image zoom Courtesy

It was easy to assume that Fendi's Haute Couture show would be full of stunning creations, but for Fall 2019, the fashion house also chose to embrace history and pay tribute to its late creative director, Karl Lagerfeld. To start, it took its runway to Fendi's hometown of Rome, Italy, and had the heart of the city, the Palatine Hill, as its beautiful backdrop. The 54 different looks that came down runway — right in front the the famous Coliseum — were meant to represent "the years of tenure of Karl Lagerfeld at the Maison​​​​​​," and current creative director, Silvia Venturini Fendi, used his signature design innovations as part of her inspiration.

Image zoom TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

The collection — which was named “The Dawn of Romanity” — didn't disappoint. Models wore pudding bowl wigs and gold hoops, and showed off pieces with marble-like and mosaic prints (a nod to the city), sheer materials, and furry details. Celebrities such as Zendaya, Susan Sarandon, and Kiernan Shipka sat front row, taking it all in.

Image zoom Courtesy

Having the show in Rome also highlighted a longtime initiative that Fendi has with the city, supporting the restoration of historical structures such as the the Trevi Fountain, the "Four Fountains," and, currently, the Temple of Venus and Rome, a project where the brand donated 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million).