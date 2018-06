February: Get Glowing Skin

For healthy skin in the long run, look to Mother Nature. Dermatologist Kenneth Beer likes scrubs with micronized bamboo and anything with green tea. "There are so many great products available at different price points that it's easy to find something for you," he says. At the less expensive end, he suggests Olay Definity line and at the higher end, he likes La Mer, "which has a marine extract that is great for the skin."BUY ONLINE NOW Creme de la Mer, La Mer, $125; cremedelamer.com