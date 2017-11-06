February Deals & Steals

Nov 06, 2017 @ 11:42 am
Feb Deals & Steals
30% Off Eye-Catching Accessories!
Swarovski crystal and brass-plated ring, Skinny by Jessica Elliot, $49 after discount (originally $70); skinnystyle.com.

Receive 30% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid from January 09th to February 17th.
Feb Deals & Steals
20% Off Sparkling Designs!
Agate, pavé crystal and gold-plated necklace, Alexandra Beth Designs, $54.40 after discount (originally $68); alexandrabeth.com.

Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 09th to February 17th.
Dyad Photography
Feb Deals & Steals
Tipped Jacket 20% Off!
Cotton-modal blazer, Banana Republic, $120 after discount (originally $150); at Banana Republic stores.

Receive 20% off this item. Mention promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 09th to February 17th. Limit one code per customer per transaction. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.
Dyad Photography
Feb Deals & Steals
20% Off Braided Bracelets!
Leather and brass bracelet, ColourMe, $19.20 after discount (originally $24); colourme.com.

Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 09th to February 17th.
Dyad Photography
Feb Deals & Steals
Classic Tote 20% Off!
Polyurethane purse, Melie Bianco, $68 after discount (originally $85); meliebianco.com.

Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 09th to February 17th.
Dyad Photography
