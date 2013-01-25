whitelogo
February Deals & Steals
February Deals & Steals
InStyle.com
Jan 25, 2013
20% Off Cropped Jacket
Cotton, Tulle, $78 after discount (originally $98);
tulle4us.com
.
DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code
InstyleTulle
at checkout. Offer valid from January 15th to February 28th.
Time Inc Digital Studio
20% Off Handmade Bracelet
Cord, magnet, cotton, and brass, Holst + Lee, $128 after discount (originally $160);
holstandlee.com
.
DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code
INSTYLE20
at checkout. Offer valid from January 15th to February 28th.
Time Inc Digital Studio
20% Off Printed Dress
Polyester, BCBGeneration, $78 after discount (originally $98);
bcbgeneration.com
.
DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code
INSTYLE20
at checkout. Offer valid from January 20th to February 28th.
Time Inc Digital Studio
20% Off Collar Necklace
Gold-tone with epoxy resin, Gemma Simone, $40 after discount (originally $50);
gemmasimone.com
.
DETAILSReceive 20% off this item. Enter promo code
INSTYLE20
at checkout. Offer valid from January 15th to February 28th.
Time Inc Digital Studio
1
of
5
1 of 4
