French Connection, faux-leather, $96 (originally $125); frenchconnection.com. DETAILS Receive 25% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE25 at checkout. Offer valid from January 3rd to February 28th.
Courtesy
30% Off Chain-link Necklace
OK1984, gold-plated, $19 (originally $27); OK1984.com. DETAILS Receive 30% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid from January 3rd to February 28th.
Courtesy
20% Off Pointy-Toe Pump
Kristin Cavallari by Chinese Laundry, suede, $104 (originally $130); chineselaundry.com. DETAILS Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 3rd to February 28th.
Courtesy
20% Off Cross-Body Bag
Liz Claiborne, faux-leather, $28 (originally $35); jcpenney.com. DETAILS Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE at checkout. Offer valid from January 3rd to February 28th.
Courtesy
20% Off Striped Cap
Slater Zorn, cashmere, $78 (originally $98); slaterzorn.com. DETAILS Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 3rd to February 28th.
Courtesy
20% Off Oxford-Style Loafers
G.H. Bass & Co., leather, $86 (originally $108); ghbass.com. DETAILS Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 3rd to February 28th.
Courtesy
1 of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6Courtesy
25% Off Pleated Skirt
French Connection, faux-leather, $96 (originally $125); frenchconnection.com. DETAILS Receive 25% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE25 at checkout. Offer valid from January 3rd to February 28th.
Advertisement
2 of 6Courtesy
30% Off Chain-link Necklace
OK1984, gold-plated, $19 (originally $27); OK1984.com. DETAILS Receive 30% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid from January 3rd to February 28th.
3 of 6Courtesy
20% Off Pointy-Toe Pump
Kristin Cavallari by Chinese Laundry, suede, $104 (originally $130); chineselaundry.com. DETAILS Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 3rd to February 28th.
Advertisement
4 of 6Courtesy
20% Off Cross-Body Bag
Liz Claiborne, faux-leather, $28 (originally $35); jcpenney.com. DETAILS Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE at checkout. Offer valid from January 3rd to February 28th.
Advertisement
5 of 6Courtesy
20% Off Striped Cap
Slater Zorn, cashmere, $78 (originally $98); slaterzorn.com. DETAILS Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 3rd to February 28th.
Advertisement
6 of 6Courtesy
20% Off Oxford-Style Loafers
G.H. Bass & Co., leather, $86 (originally $108); ghbass.com. DETAILS Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from January 3rd to February 28th.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.