Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Can't Dress

Father’s Day is right around the corner and before you involuntarily purchase that tie or golf-related item for your dad, think about the last time he looked dapper. Hesitating? That means it is long overdue.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Adam Levine is the Cutest Dad Ever

Dads seem to know the answer to most of our questions and yes, they can pretty much fix anything, but they’re not exactly killing the style game with the khaki shorts they’ve owned for over a decade. This is where you come in! We’re not saying he should be rocking Rick Owens drop-crotch pants, but a painless switch to tailored seersucker shorts? He’ll like them because they’re comfortable and a bonus is that he’ll look more put together.

It isn’t necessarily a bad thing that dad can’t dress. But it’s irrefutable that he deserves the best and let’s face it, he probably won’t get it for himself. Keep on reading for some worthwhile investments that will upgrade your father's wardrobe.