Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Can't Dress

Courtesy
Ann Jacoby (writer) and Steffi Lee (market)
May 15, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Father’s Day is right around the corner and before you involuntarily purchase that tie or golf-related item for your dad, think about the last time he looked dapper. Hesitating? That means it is long overdue.

Dads seem to know the answer to most of our questions and yes, they can pretty much fix anything, but they’re not exactly killing the style game with the khaki shorts they’ve owned for over a decade. This is where you come in! We’re not saying he should be rocking Rick Owens drop-crotch pants, but a painless switch to tailored seersucker shorts? He’ll like them because they’re comfortable and a bonus is that he’ll look more put together.

It isn’t necessarily a bad thing that dad can’t dress. But it’s irrefutable that he deserves the best and let’s face it, he probably won’t get it for himself. Keep on reading for some worthwhile investments that will upgrade your father's wardrobe.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Everlane Jacket

Everlane $68 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

BOSS Hugo Boss Shorts

Boss by Hugo Boss $145 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Cole Haan Sneakers

Cole Haan $170 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Filson Duffel Bag

Filson $395 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Cutler and Gross Sunglasses

Cutler & Gross $500 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

J. Crew Shirt

J. Crew $70 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Tissot Watch

Tissot $300 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Tumi Wallet

Tumi $165 SHOP NOW

