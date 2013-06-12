Father's Day Gift Ideas: Our Men's Cologne and Grooming Picks

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 12, 2013 @ 5:05 pm

Father's Day is on Sunday! Have you started shopping yet? Opt for a gift he'll actually use. We rounded up our favorite men's fragrances and grooming products on the market, tailored to fit fathers of every personality. Whether his scent preference ranges from light to luxe, or in case he's in need of some pampering, we covered all the bases. Click the photo to see our favorites now.

Jack Black Clean & Cool Set

What's cooler than being cool? If summer's rising temps are getting him down, opt for Jack Black's four-piece set ($56; nordstrom.com), which gives his complexion an ice-cold feeling on contact.
John Masters Organics Face Wash and After Shave

Is dad the multi-tasking type? Then he'll love John Masters' two-in-one products ($22 and $28; johnmasters.com).
Hanz De Fuko Shampoo, Conditioner, and Styling Products

Even if he can't bend a goal like Beckham, he can get the same hairstyle! The football superstar is a fan of this men's haircare line ($17 to $18 each; hanzdefuko.com).
Bulldog Skincare

The UK-based men's grooming line takes a minimalistic approach to skincare, using eight essential oils in each formula to keep his routine streamlined ($50 for the set; meetthebulldog.com).
The 4 Elements of the Perfect Shave Kit

Thanks to this four-piece set ($115; theartofshaving.com), ingrown hairs and accidental nicks are a thing of the past. Plus, the refreshing ocean kelp scent provides a piquant mood-boost.
Kiehl's Starter Kit for Men

A handy skincare kit ($42; nordstrom.com) that includes everything he needs to keep his complexion in check-and nothing he doesn't.
Anthony Logistics The Perfect Shave Kit

Ready to fly? This TSA-friendly set ($55; anthony.com) is perfect for the dad on the go so he'll never leave home without the essentials.
Tom Ford Noir

Even if he isn't a Justin Timberlake fan, he'll appreciate how Tom Ford's blend of bergamot, violet flower, leather, and black pepper ($125; sephora.com) accents his suit and tie.
Victorinox Swiss Army Unlimited Energy

Just like his handy Swiss Army knife, this energizing mix of grapefruit, mint leaf, and absinthe ($75; swissarmy.com) proves to be just as versatile in a bind, and is a must for every camping kit.
New York Yankees Mint&Serf Edition

Whether or not he roots for the boys in blue, dad will certainly appreciate this blue sage and bergamot spritzer and the edgy graffiti flacon ($85; nyyankeesfragrance.com)-unless he's a Mets fan, of course.
Joya Composition No. 6

Cypress, juniper berries, and cedarwood give Joya's scented oil a masculine element, but lotus blossom and green meadowgrass notes create a lightness in case you opt to swipe it on yourself ($112; net-a-porter.com).
Acqua di Parma Colonia Essenza

A summery citrus balanced by deep patchouli, vetiver, and white musk elements ($98; sephora.com).
John Varvatos Platinum

Go platinum with John Varvatos' blend of black leather, amber, and herbs ($82; johnvarvatos.com) gives his grooming routine a stellar element.
Hugo Boss, Boss Bottled Sport

An invigorating mix of grapefruit, cardamom, and pink peppercorn ($53; hugoboss.com) that's perfect for the sporty dad.
Givenchy Gentlemen Only

Givenchy's latest launch ($59; sephora.com) is as sharp and tailored as the label's three-piece suits. Green mandarin, nutmeg, and cedar wood notes mingle with birch leaf and vetiver for a truly refined scent.
Prada Luna Rossa

If he's too busy to treat himself to a day at the beach, Prada's Luna Rossa ($82; sephora.com) makes for a fragrant substitute. Notes of orange, clary sage, and spearmint prove to be just as refreshing as the waves lapping at the shore.
Eau de Lacoste Noir

The ultimate in clean, preppy spritzers, this mix of Egyptian basil, lavender, and watermelon ($65; lacoste.com) is a perfect complement to Lacoste's iconic polos.

