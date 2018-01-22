Meet Fashion's Next Generation of It Models

 Peter White/Getty Images; Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images; Xandra Linsin/trunkarchive.com
InStyle Staff
Jan 22, 2018

When it comes to newbie models, fashion is constantly naming the next Kate, Gisele, or Naomi. But these fresh faces boast a star power that can't be compared to anyone else's.

Watch out for these 11 buzzy runway breakouts in the forthcoming season. They're sure to rule fashion so get to know them, enjoy, obsess! But if you don't memorize more than their first names, that's okay—the way these girls are going, that's all you'll need to know.

1 of 11 Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

McKenna Hellam

Age: 17

Agency: IMG Models

Instagram: @mckennahellam 

Breakout Moment: Ruling the runway at Prabal Gurung and Alexander Wang's Spring/Summer 2017 shows

Fun Fact: This honor-roll student recently graduated high school two years ahead of schedule.

 

2 of 11 Peter White/WireImage

Camille Hurel

Age: 19

Agency: Women Management and Elite Model Management

Instagram: @camhrl

Breakout Moment: Walking a grand total of 52 shows in just one season (Spring/Summer 2017)

Fun Fact: She’s a big fan of classic horror films—Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining is one of her favorites!

3 of 11 Francois G. Durand/WireImage

Birgit Kos

Age: 22

Agency: The Society Management

Instagram: @birgitkos

Breakout Moment: Opening Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2017 show as an exclusive

Known For: Her philanthropic nature. “I want to take a few months off next year to go volunteering in Namibia, helping with wildlife conservation and fighting against corruption," she has said in an interview. 

4 of 11 Peter White/Getty Images

Luna Bijl

Age: 20

Agency: DNA Models (NY) and Premiere Model Management (London)

Instagram: @mxlunaa

Breakout Moment: Landing two French Vogue covers before walking the Spring/Summer 2017 shows (including spots at Alexander Wang, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel)

Fun Fact: Growing up she participated in Quadcross, a dirt-bike racing competition similar to motocross. In an interview with iD she said, "I was always with boys and busy with completely other things than fashion. I was always covered with dirt and I didn't care so much about the way I looked."

5 of 11 Peter White/Getty Images

Selena Forrest

Age: 18

Agency: Next

Instagram: @selenaforrest

Breakout Moment: Walking Proenza Schouler’s Spring/Summer 2016 show

Fun Fact: When a trip to the orthodontist proved too expensive, she removed her own braces to secure her first modeling gig.

6 of 11 Peter White/Getty Images

Radhika Nair

Age: 26

Agency: Ford Models and Storm Management

Breakout Moment: After being scouted in Delhi while she was at university, she became the first Indian woman to walk a Balenciaga catwalk as an exclusive booking for it's Spring/Summer 2017 show.

Known for: Her love of books and contagious sense of humor.

7 of 11 Peter White/Getty Images

Hiandra Martinez 

Age: 17

Agency: Next

Instragram: @hiandramartinez

Breakout Moment: As Anthony Vaccarello’s current muse, she's fronted several Saint Laurent campaigns and made an exclusive appearance on the designer’s Spring/Summer 2017 runway.

Known for: Her tough-girl exterior and a scandalous Saint Laurent advertisement with fellow breakout model Selena Forrest.

8 of 11 Peter White/Getty Images

Charlee Fraser

Age: 22

Agency: IMG Models

Instagram: @charleefraser

Breakout Moment: Dominating the Fall/Winter 2016 runways, including appearances at Alexander Wang, Prada, Balenciaga, Chanel, and Dior.

Fun Fact: She's the first indigenous Australian model to crossover into the mainstream fashion scene.

9 of 11 Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Mayowa Nicholas 

Age: 19

Agency: Elite Model Management

Instagram: @mayowanicholas

Breakout Moment: As a finalist of Elite Model Look Nigeria at age 16, she went on to book back-to-back campaigns for Miu Miu, YSL, Dolce & Gabbana, and more.

Fun Fact: She's the first Nigerian face of Calvin Klein.

10 of 11 Xandra Linsin/Trunk Archive

Cara Taylor

Age: 16

Agency: Silent Models

Instagram: @cara_taylorrr

Breakout Moment: Getting a choppy haircut right before debuting at Alexander Wang’s Spring/Summer 2017 show—now it's her signature.

Fun Fact: The Alabama teen was discovered by her agency on Instagram and was signed just a week later.

11 of 11 Kelly Taub/BFA/Shutterstock

Leah Rodl

Age: 20

Agency: The Hive Management and Silent Models NY

Instagram: @leah_rodl

Breakout Moment: Crushing the Fall/Winter 2017 circuit with bookings at Gucci, Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Erdem, and Alexander McQueen (where she closed the show).

Fun Fact: She’s an oatmeal connoisseur. “Ask anyone I’ve roomed with, I’m very particular about my breakfast. My oatmeal consists of about fifteen to sixteen ingredients!" 

