Hot Fluff! 10 Muppets-Inspired Pieces That Tickle Our Fashion Fancy

Our favorite furry cast is coming back to the big screen! In Disney's Muppets Most Wanted (in theaters March 21), Kermit and the crew (well, mostly Kermit) will face the fuzz as he battles his crook of a doppelganger Constantine in a case of mistaken identity. Judging from the trailer, we're expecting to see some playful Muppet delinquency, loads of singing, and a flurry of bold sartorial choices, texture- and color-wise. In honor of the latter, we've compiled pieces that speak to the fuzzy, feathery nature, from bags swathed in lush fur to calf-hair flats.

Worried you'll look too much like a Muppet? "Pick one thing and keep the rest minimal," Katy Perry's stylist Johnny Wujek tells InStyle, who outfitted the singer in Simone Rocha's canary mohair topper (above). "Playing with colors and textures says you're confident and like to have fun with style." Well said!

Work up to furry ensembles starting with bold accessories and shop our 10 playful selects stat.

Reporting by Sharon Clott