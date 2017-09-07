7 Fashion Week Essentials I'm Buying for Under $100 

ALI PEW
Sep 06, 2017 @ 9:30 pm

Fashion Week can be the hardest time to get dressed. With so many events it can be daunting, but to ensure I feel and look my best, I like to have go-to pieces that make my usual everyday uniform a little bit more exciting—without breaking the bank.

This week you'll see me sporting a floral dress in a modern silhouette, a wear-with-anything neutral skirt, and a puffy sleeve top, which will all go a long way when paired with my usual basics.

I’m also really into adding a belt to looks, especially with a skirt or pant. Even if it doesn't have a belt loops, just cinch and go. If I'm ever in a pinch, I can never go wrong with grabbing a chic bag or throw on exciting pair of sunglasses. Accessories make the outfit, after all.

Below, shop the picks that I'll be wearing throughout fashion month—and beyond!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Houndstooth blouse

Mango $46 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Ruched Midi Skirt

Topshop $95 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

POLYAMIDE DRESS WITH LONG SLEEVES

Zara $30 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Minimal Magic Sunglasses

Le Specs $79 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

BUCKET BAG CONVERTIBLE IN BACKPACK

Zara $40 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Pieces Buckle Belt

ASOS $19 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Clyde Core Leather in White

Puma $75 SHOP NOW

