Is There Such a Thing As a Truly Chic Flat? We Investigate.

Christian Vierig/Getty
Ruthie Friedlander (market) and Sam Broekema (text)
Feb 07, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

The situation at hand: New York Fashion Week starts in only a few days and my feet are already aching from the new 5-inchers I just procured via the Net-A-Porter sale. Thankfully, I work in an office filled with fashion experts, fully at hand to assist in my sartorial troubles.

"Sam," I say exacerbatedly to our Accessories Director Sam Broekema. "Is there such a thing as a chic flat? Help my feet!"

Here, Broekema dispells of the myth that fashionable flats don't exist. 

1 of 22 courtesy

Pointed Toe Slides, $1800; shopbop.com

2 of 22 courtesy

Flat Slide, $525; shopbop.com

3 of 22 courtesy

Crystal-Embellished Suede-Trimmed Patent-Leather Loafers, $745; netaporter.com

4 of 22 courtesy

Genna Patent Leather Point Toe Flats, $495; saksfifthavenue.com

5 of 22 courtesy

Ruffled Raffia Mule Slide, $850; bergdorfgoodman.com

6 of 22 courtesy

Lolli Suede Ankle-Strap Loafer, $550; bergdorfgoodman.com

7 of 22 courtesy

 Enzo Bonafé Ankle Boots, $2150; barneys.com

8 of 22 courtesy

Rene Caovilla

Strass-Embellished Satin Skimmer, $910; bergdorfgoodman.com

9 of 22 courtesy

Lindon Chelsea Boot, $995; barneys.com

10 of 22 courtesy

The Supersonic Flat, $398; stuartweitzman.com

11 of 22 courtesy

Elegant Studded Double-Monk Oxford, $1175; neimanmarcus.com

12 of 22 courtesy

Patent Leather Buckle Loafer, $895; neimanmarcus.com

13 of 22 courtesy

Showline Patent Leather Lace-Up Ballet Flats, $895; saksfifthavenue.com

14 of 22 courtesy

Hangisi Flat, $955; neimanmarcus.com

15 of 22 courtesy

The Atabow Flat, $213; stuartweitzman.com

16 of 22 courtesy

Buckle Leather Shoes, $70; mango.com

17 of 22 courtesy

Rolo Platform Oxford, $415; nordstrom.com

18 of 22 courtesy

Queercore Bogue Shoe, $1250; gucci.com

19 of 22 courtesy

Sienna Grommeted Suede Ankle-Strap Flats, $258; saksfifthavenue.com

20 of 22 courtesy

Vanessa Cutout Suede and Leather Point-Toe Flats, $650; netaporter.com

21 of 22 courtesy

Gallipoli Grosgrain Bow Leather Loafers, $695; saksfifthavenue.com

22 of 22 courtesy

Sadie Ankle-Strap  Flats in Vintage Floral, $158; jcrew.com

