Is There Such a Thing As a Truly Chic Flat? We Investigate.

The situation at hand: New York Fashion Week starts in only a few days and my feet are already aching from the new 5-inchers I just procured via the Net-A-Porter sale. Thankfully, I work in an office filled with fashion experts, fully at hand to assist in my sartorial troubles.

"Sam," I say exacerbatedly to our Accessories Director Sam Broekema. "Is there such a thing as a chic flat? Help my feet!"

Here, Broekema dispells of the myth that fashionable flats don't exist.