Fashion Truths Sponsored by The Ugly Truth

Myth: Don’t introduce the girls too early. The Ugly Truth:
Myth: Only Get Dressed Up When Having A Night Out On The Town. The Ugly Truth:
Myth: Impress With Your Best. The Ugly Truth:
Myth: Showing Too Much Skin Leaves The Wrong Impression. The Ugly Truth:
Myth: Trashy Lingerie Is What He Wants. The Ugly Truth:
Myth: Office Wear Need Not Apply. The Ugly Truth:
Myth: Men Love A Woman To Follow Their Lead. The Ugly Truth:
1 of 8
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement