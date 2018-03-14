25 Fashion Rules to Break Immediately 

At InStyle, we love teaching you our favorite tips and tricks for how to make getting dressed in the morning just a little bit easier. And maybe, even fun. Wanna know what's not fun? Annoying rules that you've heard your entire life about fashion: "Don't pair this with that." "Don't wear this color with that color." "Never wear this during that time of year."

Well, it's 2018 and we think those rules are ridiculous. Having a laundry list of do's and don't's is dated and will get in the way of you showing off your personal style. Here are 25 of the biggest rules you should immediately erase from your memory, and why.