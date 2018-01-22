8 Spirited Fashion Pieces to Help You Cheer On Team USA

With the Winter Olympics set to begin on February 9th, you can bet we’ll be glued to the TV cheering on Team USA as they skate, ski, and sled their way to the winner’s podium in style. While we may be living out our athletic dreams from the comfort of our homes, we don't need to do it from the comfort of our sweatpants. All things red, white, and blue are welcome when it comes to outfitting yourself for viewing sessions. Stars & stripes are also greatly encouraged. Catch some team spirit with our picks below!

LACOSTE GOLF SWEATER

An old-school classic that will never go out of style. 

Isabel Marant Etoile Track Pants

Fire engine red track pants FTW. 

Opening Ceremony Warm-Up Jacket

Feel part of the team with this sporty, color-blocked jacket. 

Nike Customized DualTone Sneaker

These custom-made kicks are the perfect accessory for a cheer squad. 

La Ligne Striped Shirt

This top is both chic and patriotic. 

Polo Ralph Lauren Flag Beanie

Show your team spirit by sporting this beanie from Ralph Lauren, the U.S. Olympic's official outfitter.

Team USA Gloves

Wear your spirit on your hands! Bonus: a portion of this purchase supports the U.S. & Paralympics Teams. 

Mango Dot Dress

When you want to watch sports but also "look cute."

