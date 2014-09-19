13 Foolproof Fashion Formulas to Teach You How to Layer

Andrea Cheng
Sep 19, 2014 @ 1:16 pm
Fashion Math: 3.1 Phillip Lim
Inspiration: 3.1 Phillip Lim
Add an extra layer of warmth between a button-front shirt and a jacket with a funnel-neck knit. Choose a sleeveless top to avoid bulking up. Shop the look below:
Button-front: Joe Fresh, $59; joefresh.com
Knit: Exclusive for Intermix, $255; intermixonline.com
Jacket: Mango, $70; mango.com
Pants: Cos, $115; cosstores.com
ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (4)
Fashion Math: Burberry Prorsum
Inspiration: Burberry Prorsum
Call in the calvary! Arm yourself from the cold by topping off your summery dress with a long utilitarian trench (belted of course, to whittle an hourglass silhouette) and a heavy-duty blanket poncho. Shop the look below:
Dress: Mango, $110; mango.com
Trench: Theory, $755; theory.com
Belt: Maison Boinet, $298; intermixonline.com
Poncho: Burberry, $1,395; stylebop.com
ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (4)
Fashion Math: Derek Lam
Inspiration: Derek Lam
Give your fall and winter wardrobe a dash of color with a cheery yellow-lined turtleneck top that can be seen from under your go-to crew pullover. Shop the look below:
Turtleneck: Marni, $515; farfetch.com
Sweater: Equipment, $270; net-a-porter.com
Skirt: Reiss, $240; reiss.com
Coat: French Connection, $325; frenchconnection.com
ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (4)
Fashion Math: Jenni Kayne
Inspiration: Jenni Kayne
Double up on deliciously rich jewel tones this season, like with the sapphire blue moto vest over an emerald green cable knit, as shown above. To complete the look, seek out a print as your base for a peek of whimsy. Shop the look below:
Top: J. Crew, $98; jcrew.com
Sweater: Chinti and Parker, $475; net-a-porter.com
Vest: Helmut Lang, $1,195; intermixonline.com
Pants: Rebecca Taylor, $295; rebeccataylor.com
ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (4)
Fashion Math: J. Crew
Inspiration: J. Crew
Despite the comfort and warmth they offer, puffers still get a bad rap for their shapeless, marshmallow-like silhouette. This season, give them a second chance. Pick a dark quilted version for a slimming effect, and elevate it with an embellished sweater, a silk scarf, and tailored trousers. Shop the look below:
Sweater: Sass amp Bide, $350; sassandbide.com
Scarf: Tory Burch, $195; toryburch.com
Jacket: Zara, $119; zara.com
Pants: DKNY, $255; net-a-porter.com
ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (4)
Fashion Math: Valentino
Inspiration: Valentino
Who knew check could be so refined? Unite the matching pieces with an Oxford and pleated culottes. Shop the look below:
Button-down: Gap, $50; gap.com
Sweater: Rag amp Bone, $325; rag-bone.com
Coat: Coat, $595; rag-bone.com
Culottes: Asos, $68; asos.com
ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (4)
Fashion Math: Opening Ceremony
Inspiration: Opening Ceremony
Build your look starting with the most neutral of foundations: a fine black turtleneck. Layer with a crisp button-down (to up your level of sophistication) and finish with a cotton knit in a lush shade (we chose navy). Shop the look below:
Turtleneck: Haider Ackermann, $360; net-a-porter.com
Button-down: Zara, $60; zara.com
Sweater: A.P.C.Atelier de Production et de Creation, $235; net-a-porter.com
Skirt: River Island, $44; riverisland.com
ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (4)
Fashion Math: Peter Som
Inspiration: Peter Som
Let a sharp white button-down shirt dress serve as your base, insulate it with a knitted top, and finish it all off with an outfit-making trench. Shop the look below:
Dress: Acne Studios, $367; mytheresa.com
Top: Organic by John Patrick, $355; organicbyjohnpatrick.com
Trench: River Island, $160; riverisland.com
ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (3)
Fashion Math: Marissa Webb
Inspiration: Marissa Webb
Sandwich a pretty, feminine top (a corded lace pullover, for instance) with sharp menswear-inspired pieces (like a white button-down and structured wool-blend blazer) for a pretty yet polished take on workwear. Shop the look below:
Button-down: Organic by John Patrick, $225; organicbyjohnpatrick.com
Pullover: Helmut Lang, $335; helmutlang.com
Blazer: Etoile Isabel Marant, $610; stevenalan.com
Pants: Oasis, $77; oasis.andotherbrands.com
ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (4)
Fashion Math: Prada
Inspiration: Prada
Teaming the two distinct aesthetics of sport and lady results in a varsity look with a contemporary twist. Pair a cricket sweater with a demure dress, complete with a silk twill scarf. Shop the look below:
Scarf: Hermes, $170; hermes.com
Dress: Rachel Comey, $632; rachelcomey.com
Sweater: Jonathan Saunders, $850; net-a-porter.com
ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (3)
Fashion Math: Rebecca Taylor
Inspiration: Rebecca Taylor
From pearl embellishments to quilted shells, play with textures and textiles, but stick with pieces washed in an icy-cool color palette to keep the final look streamlined and unified. Shop the look below:
Tank: BLK DNM, $108; avenue32.com
Shirt: Reiss, $145; reiss.com
Sweater: Mixer, $120; scoopnyc.com
Skirt: Miu Miu, $760; net-a-porter.com
Coat: Mauro Grifoni, $945; thecorner.com
ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (5)
Fashion Math: Thakoon
Inspiration: Thakoon
Shrug on a casual facade with a cozy over-sized quilted plaid coat. Once indoors, peel it off to reveal a pinstriped power suit. It's the best of both worlds. Shop the look below:
Blouse: Max Mara, $541; matchesfashion.com
Blazer: J. Crew, $248; jcrew.com
Pants: J. Crew, $138; jcrew.com
Coat: Thakoon, $2,860; net-a-porter.com
ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (4)
Fashion Math: Tommy Hilfiger
Inspiration: Tommy Hilfiger
Channel the great outdoors with key pieces that can weather the elements, such as a jersey-like knit worn as under-armor, to a cozy flannel shirt dress and an army-inspired parka. Shop the look below:
Turtleneck: Tory Burch, $295; toryburch.com
Dress: Loft, $80; loft.com
Parka: Talula, $195; aritzia.com
ImaxTree; Courtesy Photo (3)
