13 Foolproof Fashion Formulas to Teach You How to Layer

Listen up, school is in session! With a significant drop in temperatures in the coming weeks, we've prepped for fall weather with a lesson in layering using simple arithmetic. We took inspiration from the fall/winter 2014 runways, dissected each look, and broke them down piece by piece into foolproof formulas.

At 3.1 Phillip Lim, the designer piled on the layers starting with a basic button-front shirt as the foundation and finishing it with a funnel-neck sleeveless knit and a brushed copper topper. We shopped out the look, but we went with a neutral color scheme in shades of black, gray, and white. The result? One and the same.

We did all the mathwork, added up all the correct integers (err, pieces of clothing) and subtracted any frustration or anxiety. Consider this a better alternative to a textbook, so take note on how to layer like a pro with these basic 13 fashion equations. Study up, you mathematical genius, you.