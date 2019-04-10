Rumor Has It Some Major Fashion Houses Are Missing the Met Gala This Year

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As the first Monday in May approaches, we're already thinking about all things Met Gala. How will this year's "Camp" theme be interpreted? Will any couples make their debut? And, most importantly, what exactly will everyone be wearing? That last one's even more of a mystery now, since a few major fashion houses are rumored (key word) to be skipping out on buying tables for the event.

According to Women's Wear Daily, sources say that Ralph Lauren, Dior, and Calvin Klein aren't dropping the same amount dough on the Gala as they have in the past. While the event may have started out as a museum fundraiser, it's now been dubbed "the Oscars of the East," and the highlight is seeing our favorite stars dressed by our favorite designers. Prices for individual tickets cost around $35,000, while tables of 10 — bought by fashion houses for their guests — fall somewhere around $200,000 or $300,000. That's quite a lot money to spend on one night.

The news is obviously a big deal in the fashion world. We had hoped that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who initially met at the Met Gala wearing Ralph Lauren, would be dressed by the brand again. Now that seems less likely. Calvin Klein might not be too shocking to some, since the brand is already working on changing directions and moving away from high fashion, but Dior is definitely a surprise (hello — it's Dior).

However, we'll still have plenty to look forward to come May 6. These are, after all, just rumors, and not buying a table doesn't necessarily mean these fashion houses will be missing out entirely, as they can still buy those individual tickets. At the very least, official Met Gala sponsor Gucci, as well as Louis Vuitton and Burberry, are still expected to be there, so we'll have to keep an eye out for those (hopefully) over-the-top looks as they make their way up the red-carpeted steps.