Fashion Horoscopes to Help You Plan Your Next Winning Outfit

Photo Illustration. Photos: Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Dec 11, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Take out your notebooks because your fashion horoscope is just ahead. Here, you'll discover the outfits and pieces that will truly speak to the essence of who you are.

Need a little more than words to help you pick out your next outfit? We've included pictures of celebrities who share the same fashion horoscope as you for a little extra help. So the next time you're in an outfit rut, refer to their winning street-style looks for fail-proof ideas. Don't forget to shop the winning pieces that were made for your fashion horoscope below.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

1 of 12 Getty Images, Courtesy

Capricorn

(December 22 – January 19)

Stellar Style: You prefer beautifully cut classic pieces made of superb quality fabrics for an overall look that is ladylike with a touch of old-school glamour. Luxurious staples like a taupe cashmere sweater, a cream-colored silk charmeuse blouse, and tailored black pants are the backbone of your wardrobe.

Celebrities With This Sign: Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Kate Bosworth, Amanda Peet, Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama

$95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Getty Images, Courtesy

Aquarius

(January 20 – February 18)

Stellar Style: You love expressing yourself through fashion and are a true trendsetter. By mixing pieces from different designers you create fresh looks of your own. Plus, your sense of humor shows when you don whimsical items, like shocking-blue pumps.

Celebrities With This Sign: Alicia Keys, Ellen Degeneres, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Shakira

$70 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Getty Images, Courtesy

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Stellar Style: You prefer soft fabrics, such as silk, chiffon and velvet, and glamorous evening looks that filled with lace. High heels may be your first and one true love. You adore heels in all styles, even if you don't wear them that often.

Celebrities With This Sign: Elle Fanning, Rihanna, Drew Barrymore, Jessica Biel, Eva Longoria, Millie Bobby Brown

$147 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Getty Images, Courtesy

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Stellar Style: You pick up on trends early—adding fresh twists to make them your own, of course. You love details and favor clean, dramatic lines, but whether you sport casual workout duds or slip into a sexy mini, your confidence is always your best accessory.

Celebrities With This Sign: Sarah Jessica Parker, Keira Knightley, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Kourtney Kardashian

$79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Getty Images, Courtesy

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Stellar Style: You're committed to investment dressing: Classic pieces in neutral tones and interesting textures make up the bulk of your wardrobe. For added sparkle you choose earrings made of gold or gemstones.

Celebrities With This Sign: Jessica Alba, Renee Zellweger, Megan Fox, Cate Blanchett, Tina Fey, Adele, Gigi Hadid

$38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Getty Images, Courtesy

Gemini

(May 21 to June 20)

Stellar Style: You choose clothes in classic shapes and styles but continually reinvent your look by wearing them with statement pieces from your vast collection of accessories.

Celebrities With This Sign: Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell

$554 (Originally $990) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Getty Images, Courtesy

Cancer

(June 21 to July 22)

Stellar Style: No tomboy, you like to celebrate your femininity through fashion by choosing soft fabrics like silk, satin, and liquid jersey. You also favor pieces with subtle luminosity, like a knit tank in shimmering silver.

Celebrities With This Sign: Liv Tyler, Kristen Bell, Giselle Bundchen, Jessica Simpson, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande
 

$20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Getty Images, Courtesy

Leo

(July 23 to August 22)

Stellar Style: You love designer clothes and have very sophisticated taste. You prefer to buy only the very best, like an exquisite pair of shoes or a limited-edition handbag, rather than scores of lesser wares.

Celebrities With This Sign: Charlize Theron, Madonna, Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Lopez, Viola Davis, Mila Kunis

$1,045 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Getty Images, Courtesy

Virgo

(August 23 to September 22)

Stellar Style: You seek out elegant, beautifully detailed pieces, such as an impeccably tailored trench or a well-fitted pima-cotton shirt. Striking designs catch your eye, but you shy away from anything too flashy or trendy.

Celebrities With This Sign: Michelle Williams, Blake Lively, Rachel Bilson, Cameron Diaz, Beyoncé, Pippa Middleton, Zendaya

$130 (Originally $180) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Getty Images, Courtesy

Libra

(September 23 to October 22)

Stellar Style: A true fashion lover, you are usually the first to try a new look. Overall you favor ultra-feminine, soft clothes like tiered skirts, chiffon cocktail dresses, and French lace lingerie.

Celebrities With This Sign: Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, Marion Cotillard, Gwen Stefani, Kate Winslet, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams

$1,200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Getty Images, Courtesy

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

Stellar Style: Versatile, well-cut staples in neutral hues, like luxe leather knee-high boots or a plush velvet blazer, are your fashion favorites. You like to look ladylike but with an edge. This style strategy keeps the focus firmly on you, not your outfit.

Celebrities With This Sign: Rachel McAdams, Julia Roberts, Gabrielle Union, Katy Perry, Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner

$229 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Getty Images, Courtesy

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

Stellar Style: Relaxed elegance is your signature look. You favor menswear, like tailored trousers, worn with subtly feminine tops. When it comes to accents, you tend to wear one stunning piece, such as an oversize cocktail ring.

Celebrities With This Sign: Katie Holmes, Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Katherine Heigl, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj

$38 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!